Cocaine scandal costs Sharks and Roosters millions as sponsors withdraw

Cronulla and the Sydney Roosters appear set to pay a heavy toll after having their names dragged through the mud as a result of the NRL cocaine scandal with a sponsor reportedly ripping up contracts worth $1 million.

Infinity Group Australia has told the clubs it is withdrawing its backing for both clubs, according to News Corp Australia.

While the financial services company did not return phone calls on Wednesday, they had removed mention of the Roosters and Sharks as well as photos of skipper Paul Gallen from their website on Wednesday afternoon.

Both clubs declined to comment.

The company appears to have withdrawn its sponsorship after Sharks chairman Damian Keogh, under-20s player Jesse Savage and Sydney Roosters star Shaun Kenny-Dowall were all arrested for cocaine possession.

The Sharks’ deal with Infinity for back-of-jersey sponsorship was reportedly worth $700,000 over two years while its deal with the Roosters was believed to be worth $300,000 over the same time period.

Keogh has stepped down from his role with the premiers after allegedly being caught in possession of a small resealable bag of the drug on Friday night at a Woolloomooloo pub.

Kenny-Dowall is set to face court later in the month after also being arrested with just under half a gram of the illicit substance last Friday in a Sydney CBD club.

Savage became the fifth rugby league player or official dragged into the scandal on Sunday morning when he was allegedly caught with 1.4 grams of cocaine at a Cronulla nightclub.