Idris’ NRL future in the balance: Cleary

The colourful career of Jamal Idris is hanging by a thread after the Wests Tigers centre suffered a second ACL rupture, the club admits.

The 26-year-old will sit out the rest of the season after suffering the devastating knee injury during a training mishap on Saturday.

It’s the same knee he injured during his time at Penrith, a blow which prompted him to walk away from the game and take an 18-month hiatus.

Facing his second knee reconstruction, coach Ivan Cleary said it wasn’t yet clear if the former NSW and Australian representative would be forced to hang up his boots but he should know by next week.

“That’ll be up to Jamal,” Cleary said of the prospect of Idris retiring.

“You can’t really talk about that at the moment, there’s so much to digest, there’s so much disappointment and we need to find out medically around his recovery.

“We’ll know a bit more about that next Tuesday when he has his next appointment. We’re giving him a bit of space at the moment.”

Idris was only five games into his return to rugby league after taking time off to travel the world.

He had signed a cut-price deal with the Tigers and was attempting to rebuild his career.

“It’s a huge blow for anyone anytime but when you do two in a row and he’s had such a positive re-start for him this year,” Cleary said.

“Fate deals some really tough blows sometimes and this is one of them.”

It’s also a big blow for the Tigers who will be without skipper and prop Aaron Woods for the next several weeks due to a hamstring injury.

“We’ve got a pretty decent pack ourselves and we certainly back our own players,” Cleary said.

“Our guys are very motivated for the game and looking forward to the challenge against South Sydney.”