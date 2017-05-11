Infinity Group shows the NRL the way over drugs

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

Investment company Infinity Group Australia has withdrawn over $2 million of sponsorship in the last year from Parramatta, the Sharks, and the Roosters.

Last year it was Parramatta cheating on their salary cap, and that’s cost the Eels $1.3 million in Infinity sponsorship.

And yesterday, Infinity pulled the pin on the Sharks to the tune of $700,000, and the Roosters $300,000 over pending cocaine charges.

Who could blame them for opting out after a spokesman said the company doesn’t want to have anything to do with clubs who don’t do the right thing?

Throw in Mal Meninga’s belief that drug users should face a no-tolerance policy and be deregistered from the NRL for their second drugs offence.

Meninga backed up his belief by adding no player found guilty of drug-taking or drug selling will ever wear the green Kangaroo jersey while he’s the coach.

A similar message has been sent by Kiwi coach David Kidwell, with skipper Jesse Bromwich and senior forward Kevin Proctor already barred from New Zealand’s World Cup for later in the year.

Bromwich has also been suspended by the Storm for two matches and relieved of his leadership role.

Proctor will not retain his co-captaincy with the Titans anytime soon, and he’s also been suspended for four games, fined $20,000, and ordered to do 50 hours of community service.

In all fairness, the NRL can’t come down hard on the others at the centre of the scandal unless those charged are found guilty in court.

Three-time Olympic basketballer Damian Keogh has stood down as Sharks chairman until his court case on June 30.

The Roosters have suspended Shaun Kenny-Dowall indefinitely, and the Newcastle Knights look set to put his contract, which is due to start next season, on hold.

If found guilty the NRL Integrity Unit will come down hard, but how hard will be the big question.

The bleeding hearts are already surfacing, saying the NRL has a duty of care.

What utter bollocks.

Keogh is 55, and highly regarded by all those who know him.

Kenny-Dowall is 29, and has played 224 games for the Roosters, and 20 Kiwi Tests.

Bromwich is 28, with 164 games for the Storm, and 23 Tests for New Zealand.

Proctor is also 28, with 179 games for the Storm and eight for the Titans, plus 17 Tests for the Kiwis.

There are no possible valid reasons for all four to be drawn into this scandal.

But one thing is for sure, the NRL has no duty of care for all four in this situation. None whatsoever.

If any official or player wants to play Russian roulette with their careers and lives, the NRL is not obliged to pick up the tab.

The more important question is, why run the risk of wrecking their lives and never being able to match their rugby league income ever again?

Dumb, dumb, dumb.