The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 8

It's a long way back to the top for Lindsay Thomas

Our tipping panel managed a collective 11/36 last week – what an incredible round of footy it was. But you’ve already heard plenty about that. This week much soul-searching was done, but we’re back and ready to go again for Round 8.

That’s not to say this week is going to be easy. In fact, Friday night kicks off with a match that looks very hard to tip, as the West Coast Eagles and Western Bulldogs meet in Perth.

This is a match between the only two sides in the AFL’s top seven to get a win last week, and the two teams that I have still in the mix as premiership contenders on the proviso that they can click into gear at some point between now and September.

Personally, I’ll be backing the Eagles. Their form has been just a bit stronger this year, and they’ve got the home ground advantage.

That being said, we all remember what happened last time the Bulldogs headed to Perth to play the Eagles as underdogs. Should be a good match.

Hawthorn then host Brisbane in Launceston to start Saturday, and if you were basing this on last week’s form you’d be tipping the Hawks in a canter.

Perhaps I’m completely mad – in fact I’m reasonably sure I am – but I feel like Brisbane will fire up after two poor weeks in a row while Hawthorn have really only seemed to win this year at the expense of poor efforts from their opponents. Lions in an upset.

St Kilda and Carlton will be a good display for those who enjoy good physical, defensive footy. The Saints, unlike some other sides, won’t be caught out by Carlton, and should win.



(AAP Image/Julian Smith)

GWS should finally get their first win over Collingwood this weekend and if it’s a smashing expect the scrutiny on Nathan Buckley to intensify. No sticky-gloved Travis Cloke to save the Pies this time.

Essendon and Geelong are two teams who badly need to get back into form, I suspect Geelong are more capable of quickly clicking back into their best than the Bombers.

That said, with talk that Joel Selwood might miss due to an ankle injury, I reserve the right to change my mind on this one.

Melbourne have a surprisingly good record when travelling away against Adelaide, but I can’t see the Crows being caught unawares after they were shell-shocked last week.

They’ll have their heads in the game and shouldn’t lose on a home deck when that’s the case.

5-2 Richmond or 4-3 Fremantle? The result will be a big boost to the winner, crushing for the loser. I’ll say Richmond, I suspect they’re the better of the two teams and they’ve also got the home advantage.

Trying to predict how travel to China will affect a game is purely guesswork at the moment, and it could be what decides the match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast. I’d expect a mature team like Port to handle it better, so tipping them.

Lastly, which of North Melbourne and Sydney can keep the wins coming? North will be missing Jarrad Waite so there’s six goals gone, but with home ground advantage, plenty of confidence and Scotty Thompson in good form to shut down Lance Franklin, I’ll back in my Roos.

A Lock of the Week? Well, I’ve gotten it wrong two weeks in a row, so don’t take it as gospel, but this week I’m putting the mozz on GWS to conquer Collingwood.

Maddy Friend

West Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda, GWS, Geelong, Adelaide, Richmond, Port Adelaide, North Melbourne

West Coast versus the Bulldogs shapes as a close game. I’m tipping West Coast given it’s in Perth.

The Hawks should be too strong for Brisbane, as should the Saints over the Blues, although I expect that one to be a competitive game.

There’s some spite between GWS and Collingwood, and after an unexpected loss to the Saints last weekend, I’m expecting the Giants to bounce back this weekend in their first home game of the season.

Coming off successive six-day breaks, Essendon looked fatigued last weekend against Fremantle, and I expect this to affect them again this weekend against the Cats.

Both Adelaide and Melbourne are coming off tough losses and will be eager to atone this week. Adelaide will have too much firepower for the Dees, especially at Adelaide Oval.

Richmond versus Freo shapes as one of the matches of the round. I’m tipping the Tigers, just.

The China clash throws up several unknowns, including how travel will affect the teams. I think Port should win, but the Suns have been in good form.

Sydney finally got a win against Brisbane last weekend, but North’s win over Adelaide showed that they’re in fantastic form, and they should be too strong for Sydney.

Cameron Rose

West Coast, Hawthon, St Kilda, GWS, Geelong, Adelaide, Richmond, Port Adelaide, Sydney

The upsets keep rolling in, and tipping confidence is at its lowest ebb. There look to be some clear-cut match-ups this week, but then we thought that last round.

The Friday night clash between West Coast and the Western Bulldogs is arguably the hardest to pick, given the Eagles record at home and the Bulldogs record at getting the job done against the odds. Tipping against West Coast in Perth usually isn’t wise, and that’s enough for me.

Hawthorn in better form than a month ago will be too strong for a weakened Brisbane. St Kilda should capitalise on their win over GWS with victory over Carlton. GWS will be too good for Collingwood, and Adelaide will surely bounce back at home against Melbourne.

Geelong are short enough in the market for a side that has lost two in a row against sides unlikely to be playing finals. Essendon look a good value bet, and will be my upset tip on Saturday.

Richmond should be beating Fremantle at the MCG to kick off Sunday’s games.

Port and Gold Coast has much more at stake in a football sense than anyone would have thought before the season started, let alone the significance of the match being held in China. The Power for mine.

Sydney back in form and with Buddy at Etihad should prove too strong for North in the Sunday twilight zone.

Round 8 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd WCE vs WB WCE WCE WB WCE ? HAW vs BRI BRI HAW HAW HAW ? STK vs CAR STK STK STK STK ? GWS vs COL GWS GWS GWS GWS ? ESS vs GEE GEE GEE GEE ESS ? ADE vs MEL ADE ADE ADE ADE ? RIC vs FRE RIC RIC RIC RIC ? GCS vs PA PA PA PA PA ? NM vs SYD NM NM SYD SYD ? Last week 2 3 3 3 3 Total 36 35 37 37 40