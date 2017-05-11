The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 10

The boys are back in town, the boys are back in town. The representative break is over and the NRL is back for Round 10, with more important matches than you can poke a stick at. The Roar‘s Expert tipping panel are here to go over them all.

It’s been a mixed week for the NRL both on and off the field, with alleged drug scandals, a dour Anzac Test, Channel Nine not showing the women’s game live and the final City-Country being… well, a bit of a flop.

On the positive side though, the Saturday of Pacific Test action at Campbelltown was sensational, the under 20s game was a look to the future and the women’s Test tossed us up another awesome game of footy, despite the scoreline.

But, turning our attention back to the NRL.

Round 10 gets underway with Des Hasler and his Bulldogs, who should be nice and refreshed after pulling the plug on City-Country taking on the Cowboys, who are again without Johnathan Thurston.

An understrength Dragons will then host the Sharks, before the Wests Tigers look to put everything behind them and put South Sydney to the sword.

The Penrith Panthers kick-off Saturday looking to rescue their struggling season against the Warriors, before a sensational double-header aways in Brisbane with the Storm taking on the Titans and the Sea Eagles ‘hosting’ the Broncos.

Sunday wraps up the round with a desperate Raiders side travelling to Newcastle, before the Roosters host the Eels to close it out.

Given Tim has now won a second round for the season in tipping, apart from proving miracles really are possible, the gap is starting to shrink with Tim now only two points behind Mary and myself on 41.

Greg has pushed up to 46, but The Crowd are still racing away with the competition on 49.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEST), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

Tim will get us going this week.

Tips: Bulldogs, Sharks, Tigers, Panthers, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Bulldogs. Bulldogs are on a roll and the Cowboys are sans Thurston. That would suggest an easy Doggies win, but it’s pre-origin so the Cowboys are playing for selection – doggies, but by a small margin.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. Widdop out and Sharks players wanting Origin selection. A low-scoring game though.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers. High-scoring match but the Wests Tigers need a good match for Origin selection. Aaron Woods out may be an issue.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Panthers. Total guess – the Warriors can win any game they’re in but the Panthers are at home.

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. Let it ride! The Storm can be outscored. They base their game on control, strangling their opponents and capitalising on errors. Jarryd Hayne wants to play Origin and there is no better audition than playing the Queensland spine. I reckon he’s still got it. And the game is in Brisbane.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. This game is in Brisvegas and that factor alone will get them home against a very competitive Sea Eagles side.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. If the boys from Canberra are to be any chance this year they must win this match. Must. However, they are missing their best player in Josh Papalii. The Knights could win this, but they won’t.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Roosters. They’ve got a better pack. Parramatta are competitive but the Roosters are genuine contenders in 2017 and as such should win this.

Tips: Cowboys, Sharks, Tigers, Warriors, Storm, Sea Eagles, Raiders, Eels

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. I’m not quite brave enough to tip the upset here, despite the fact Des has Matt Frawley starting. Even without Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys will be boosted by the return of Lachlan Coote, Jake Granville and Shaun Fensom and I expect them to win this game.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. One of my favourite NRL rivalries. I’m tipping the Sharks here simply because of the Dragons injury concerns. Without Gareth Widdop and Josh Dugan, I struggle to see the Dragons scoring points. I’m also delighted to see Luke Lewis return in the second row.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tigers. How could I tip the Rabbitohs in my right mind after their recent performances? On the other hand, the Tigers have been hit by injuries including Jamal Idris and Aaron Woods. I’ve flipped a coin, it’s come up heads and I’m tipping the Tigers.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Warriors. A game featuring two inconsistent sides. I’m expecting the break to have given the Warriors some time away to regroup. If the Panthers play like they have for the last couple of weeks, the Warriors will do a real number on them. I’m expecting a Warriors whitewash here.

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Storm. They are the best in the competition at the moment and while, as usual, the Titans will put in a brave performance, the Storm will be too clinical and should get the job done easily.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Sea Eagles. I’m tipping the Sea Eagles as the Broncos still have some major injury concerns including James Roberts and Ben Hunt.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. I would love to tip the Knights here, but I just can’t. No doubt they will compete for the first 20 minutes and then the Raiders’ giant forward pack will be too much for them to handle.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Should be a good game. The Eels are beginning to build some momentum with Clint Gutherson and Corey Norman back to best form. I’m predicting a win over the Roosters who have lost Shaun Kenny-Dowall.



Tips: Bulldogs, Sharks, Tigers, Warriors, Storm, Broncos, Raiders, Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Bulldogs. Tricky one. The Johnathan Thurston out factor obviously continues to be a big negative for the Cowboys, but they get Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville back, while Josh Reynolds is a big out for the Bulldogs. I’m just banking on the Bulldogs getting it done at home.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. The Gareth Widdop out for the Dragons factor is enough for me to go with the Sharks, even though they are away from home. The Dragons will compete in the forwards, but the Sharks might have a few more points in them.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tigers. The two weeks that teams have had to prepare for this round away from the spotlight while the representative round was on will have been particularly useful to Tigers coach Ivan Cleary, who has still only been there a short time.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Warriors. I’m worried the Panthers are finally going to produce and make me pay for tipping against them, but on form I’ve got to go with the Warriors. The Kieran Foran effect has been very positive for them.

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Storm. Tricky one considering the neutral venue of Suncorp Stadium and the recent form improvement by the Titans that has coincided with star players returning. I’m expecting a contest, but I’ll go with the Storm’s expertise.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Sea Eagles are capable of an upset, that was a smash-up of the Rabbitohs by them at their last start, but I’ve got to go with the Broncos at home. They’ve got a way of putting opposition teams under enormous pressure there.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Disappointing performance by the Raiders in their last start, they should’ve been able to beat the Bulldogs considering the injuries the Bulldogs sustained on the day, but they still should be too good for the Knights on the road.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Roosters. One of the most difficult games of the round. The Eels have shaken off that poor run of form they had earlier in the season and are right in this one. I’m going with the home-ground advantage to get the Roosters a win.

Tips: Cowboys, Dragons, Tigers, Panthers, Storm, Broncos, Raiders, Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. No Thurston sure, but the Cowboys have Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville back on the park, which should only serve to take pressure off Michael Morgan. The loss of Josh Reynolds can’t be understated for Canterbury either.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Dragons. Not sure why, but the Dragons beat the Sharks earlier in the season and if not for a blistering start from Melbourne in Round 9, they may well have beaten the competition favourites without Gareth Widdop. Low scoring game, but if the Dragons’ defence holds out they could pull off the upset.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tigers. Contract situations sorted, Ivan Cleary at the helm and a Tigers team starting to sort itself out against a Rabbitohs team who have been woeful. This could be a smashing.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Panthers. Who knows? It’s must-win for the Panthers – two and eight await them if they were to drop this one, so they must use the week off to their advantage and come out with some fire at home.

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Storm. I almost tipped the Titans, but it’s just impossible to see anyone stopping this all-conquering Melbourne outfit at the moment.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. Manly hosting a game against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium makes sense. Not.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Like Penrith, this is a must-win clash for Canberra. Newcastle are going to fight like they always do, but with the Raiders lethal ‘Leipana’ combination, this could get a bit ugly.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Roosters. The Eels might have got the understrength Cowboys last time out, but the Roosters will be out to make a statement after winning and losing their last two games by a point each way.

Round 10 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd BUL V COW BUL BUL COW COW ??? DRA V SHA SHA SHA SHA DRA ??? TIG V RAB TIG TIG TIG TIG ??? PAN V WAR PAN WAR WAR PAN ??? STO V TIT TIT STO STO STO ??? SEA V BRO BRO BRO SEA BRO ??? KNI V RAI RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? ROO V EEL ROO ROO EEL ROO ??? Last week 6 5 5 5 6 Total 39 46 41 41 49

Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 5pm (AEST) this afternoon.