Round 8 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 8 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
West Coast Eagles vs Western Bulldogs
8:10pm Friday May 12, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Fraser McInnes, Liam Duggan
OUT: Mark Hutchings, Jonathan Giles (omitted)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Jack Redpath, Lukas Webb, Bailey Dale
OUT: Jake Stringer (knee), Robert Murphy (general soreness), Josh Dunkley (shoulder)
Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions
1:45pm Saturday May 13, US
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Jack Fitzpatrick, Ricky Henderson
OUT: Grant Birchall (knee), James Sicily (omitted)
Brisbane Lions
IN: Josh Walker, Tom Bell, Rohan Bewick
OUT: Hugh McCluggage (rested), Mitch Robinson (foot), Daniel McStay (hand)
St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues
2:10pm Saturday May 13, Etihad Staidum
St Kilda Saints
IN: Maverick Weller, Luke Dunstan
OUT: Koby Stevens (suspension), Nathan Wright (omitted)
Carlton Blues
IN: Zac Fisher, Jack Silvagni
OUT: Sam Kerridge, Billie Smedts (omitted)
GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies
4:35pm Saturday May 13, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Sam J Reid, Daniel Lloyd, Lachie Whitfield
OUT: Adam Kennedy (knee), Jacob Hopper (finger), Matthew Kennedy (omitted)
NEW: Daniel Lloyd
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Henry Schade, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair, James Aish
OUT: Jackson Ramsay, Mason Cox, Tim Broomhead (omitted), Adam Treloar (ankle)
Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats
7:25pm Saturday May 13, MCG
Essendon Bombers
IN: James Stewart, Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath
OUT: Brent Stanton, Aaron Francis, Martin Gleeson (omitted)
NEW: James Stewart
Geelong Cats
IN: Tom Stewart, Jake Kolodjashnij, Sam Menegola, Mark O’Connor, Zac Smith
OUT: Lachie Henderson (chest), Aaron Black, Jackson Thurlow, Darcy Lang, Jordan Murdoch (omitted)
NEW: Mark O’Connor
Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons
7:40pm Saturday May 13, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Wayne Milera, Troy Menzel
OUT: Jake Lever (hamstring), Riley Knight (corked glute)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Dean Kent
OUT: Jay Kennedy-Harris (omitted)
Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers
1:10pm Sunday May 14, MCG
Richmond Tigers
IN: Toby Nankervis, Ben Lennon, Shane Edwards, Jake Batchelor
OUT: Nick Vlastuin (shoulder)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Danyle Pearce, Griffin Logue, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban
OUT: Harley Balic (illness)
Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide
3:15pm Sunday May 14, JS
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Brayden Fiorini, Rory Thompson, Matt Shaw, Jack Bowes, Keegan Brooksby, Josh Schoenfeld
OUT: David Swallow (knee), Callum Ah Chee (back), Matt Rosa (concussion)
Port Adelaide
IN: Karl Amon, Aidyn Johnson, Dougal Howard, Brendon Ah Chee
OUT: Dan Houston (omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Sydney Swans
4:40pm Sunday May 14, Etihad Stadium
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Aaron Mullett, Jy Simpkin, Sam Durdin, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford
OUT: Corey Wagner (ankle), Jarrad Waite (suspension)
Sydney Swans
IN: Nic Newman, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett
OUT: none
All times are AEST.
May 11th 2017 @ 6:46pm
AdelaideDocker said | May 11th 2017 @ 6:46pm | ! Report
Well, fair to say that Treloar is a massive out for Collingwood. Wells being back in is definitely a positive, though.
I’m happy that Silvangi’s back in for the Blues, I like seeing him play.
Balic out for Freo is disappointing though, poor kid just can’t seem to spend enough time on the park!
May 11th 2017 @ 7:25pm
Macca said | May 11th 2017 @ 7:25pm | ! Report
Disappointed Cuningham couldn’t get in for the blues, hopefully he smashes it in the 2’s again.
Fisher and Silvagni give us a good boost of excitement though