 

Round 8 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott

    The teams for Round 8 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    West Coast Eagles vs Western Bulldogs

    8:10pm Friday May 12, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Fraser McInnes, Liam Duggan
    OUT: Mark Hutchings, Jonathan Giles (omitted)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Jack Redpath, Lukas Webb, Bailey Dale
    OUT: Jake Stringer (knee), Robert Murphy (general soreness), Josh Dunkley (shoulder)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions

    1:45pm Saturday May 13, US

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Jack Fitzpatrick, Ricky Henderson
    OUT: Grant Birchall (knee), James Sicily (omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Josh Walker, Tom Bell, Rohan Bewick
    OUT: Hugh McCluggage (rested), Mitch Robinson (foot), Daniel McStay (hand)

    St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues

    2:10pm Saturday May 13, Etihad Staidum

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Maverick Weller, Luke Dunstan
    OUT: Koby Stevens (suspension), Nathan Wright (omitted)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Zac Fisher, Jack Silvagni
    OUT: Sam Kerridge, Billie Smedts (omitted)

    GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies

    4:35pm Saturday May 13, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Sam J Reid, Daniel Lloyd, Lachie Whitfield
    OUT: Adam Kennedy (knee), Jacob Hopper (finger), Matthew Kennedy (omitted)
    NEW: Daniel Lloyd

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Henry Schade, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair, James Aish
    OUT: Jackson Ramsay, Mason Cox, Tim Broomhead (omitted), Adam Treloar (ankle)

    Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats

    7:25pm Saturday May 13, MCG

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: James Stewart, Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath
    OUT: Brent Stanton, Aaron Francis, Martin Gleeson (omitted)
    NEW: James Stewart

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Tom Stewart, Jake Kolodjashnij, Sam Menegola, Mark O’Connor, Zac Smith
    OUT: Lachie Henderson (chest), Aaron Black, Jackson Thurlow, Darcy Lang, Jordan Murdoch (omitted)
    NEW: Mark O’Connor

    Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons

    7:40pm Saturday May 13, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Wayne Milera, Troy Menzel
    OUT: Jake Lever (hamstring), Riley Knight (corked glute)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Dean Kent
    OUT: Jay Kennedy-Harris (omitted)

    Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers

    1:10pm Sunday May 14, MCG

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Toby Nankervis, Ben Lennon, Shane Edwards, Jake Batchelor
    OUT: Nick Vlastuin (shoulder)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Danyle Pearce, Griffin Logue, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban
    OUT: Harley Balic (illness)

    Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide

    3:15pm Sunday May 14, JS

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Brayden Fiorini, Rory Thompson, Matt Shaw, Jack Bowes, Keegan Brooksby, Josh Schoenfeld
    OUT: David Swallow (knee), Callum Ah Chee (back), Matt Rosa (concussion)

    Port Adelaide
    IN: Karl Amon, Aidyn Johnson, Dougal Howard, Brendon Ah Chee
    OUT: Dan Houston (omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Sydney Swans

    4:40pm Sunday May 14, Etihad Stadium

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Aaron Mullett, Jy Simpkin, Sam Durdin, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford
    OUT: Corey Wagner (ankle), Jarrad Waite (suspension)

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Nic Newman, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett
    OUT: none

    All times are AEST.

