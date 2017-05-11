Round 8 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 11 May 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 8 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

West Coast Eagles vs Western Bulldogs

8:10pm Friday May 12, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Fraser McInnes, Liam Duggan

OUT: Mark Hutchings, Jonathan Giles (omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Jack Redpath, Lukas Webb, Bailey Dale

OUT: Jake Stringer (knee), Robert Murphy (general soreness), Josh Dunkley (shoulder)

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions

1:45pm Saturday May 13, US

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Jack Fitzpatrick, Ricky Henderson

OUT: Grant Birchall (knee), James Sicily (omitted)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Josh Walker, Tom Bell, Rohan Bewick

OUT: Hugh McCluggage (rested), Mitch Robinson (foot), Daniel McStay (hand)

St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues

2:10pm Saturday May 13, Etihad Staidum

St Kilda Saints

IN: Maverick Weller, Luke Dunstan

OUT: Koby Stevens (suspension), Nathan Wright (omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Zac Fisher, Jack Silvagni

OUT: Sam Kerridge, Billie Smedts (omitted)

GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies

4:35pm Saturday May 13, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Sam J Reid, Daniel Lloyd, Lachie Whitfield

OUT: Adam Kennedy (knee), Jacob Hopper (finger), Matthew Kennedy (omitted)

NEW: Daniel Lloyd

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Henry Schade, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair, James Aish

OUT: Jackson Ramsay, Mason Cox, Tim Broomhead (omitted), Adam Treloar (ankle)

Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats

7:25pm Saturday May 13, MCG

Essendon Bombers

IN: James Stewart, Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath

OUT: Brent Stanton, Aaron Francis, Martin Gleeson (omitted)

NEW: James Stewart

Geelong Cats

IN: Tom Stewart, Jake Kolodjashnij, Sam Menegola, Mark O’Connor, Zac Smith

OUT: Lachie Henderson (chest), Aaron Black, Jackson Thurlow, Darcy Lang, Jordan Murdoch (omitted)

NEW: Mark O’Connor

Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons

7:40pm Saturday May 13, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Wayne Milera, Troy Menzel

OUT: Jake Lever (hamstring), Riley Knight (corked glute)

Melbourne Demons

IN: Dean Kent

OUT: Jay Kennedy-Harris (omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers

1:10pm Sunday May 14, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Toby Nankervis, Ben Lennon, Shane Edwards, Jake Batchelor

OUT: Nick Vlastuin (shoulder)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Danyle Pearce, Griffin Logue, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban

OUT: Harley Balic (illness)

Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide

3:15pm Sunday May 14, JS

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Brayden Fiorini, Rory Thompson, Matt Shaw, Jack Bowes, Keegan Brooksby, Josh Schoenfeld

OUT: David Swallow (knee), Callum Ah Chee (back), Matt Rosa (concussion)

Port Adelaide

IN: Karl Amon, Aidyn Johnson, Dougal Howard, Brendon Ah Chee

OUT: Dan Houston (omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Sydney Swans

4:40pm Sunday May 14, Etihad Stadium

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Aaron Mullett, Jy Simpkin, Sam Durdin, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford

OUT: Corey Wagner (ankle), Jarrad Waite (suspension)

Sydney Swans

IN: Nic Newman, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett

OUT: none