Smith ready for Group 1 challenge

The Doomben 10,000 is just around the corner. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

A sharp piece of work has convinced trainer Ben Smith that his mare In Her Time is ready for another attempt at Group 1 glory as she lines up in this weekend’s feature the Doomben 10,000.

Jockey Josh Parr made his way to Newcastle yesterday to ride the mare in what he described as a “very slick piece of work” and is looking forward to partnering her on Saturday.

It will be a first for Smith as this will be his inaugural interstate runner and he is looking forward to the challenge of competing against the Group 1 field.

“It will be a great experience travelling with the horse and to have the chance to race in another Group-1 is very exciting.

“The horse will float up today and hopefully she will acclimatise and be ready to go come Saturday.” Smith said.

The possibility of a heavy track at Eagle Farm holds some concerns for the mare as she has never raced in those conditions.

“A heavy track will be unideal, as she doesn’t really handle a very shifty track, especially first up.” jockey Josh Parr said.

After her run in the Coolmore Smith opted to freshen up the mare in readiness for a tilt at the winter carnival.

“We kept her in the stables for a week after the run just to make sure she came through okay, then she headed out for aRound 2 weeks in the paddock to get freshened up and get a bit of sun on her back before returning to work.

“The future racing plans of the mare will all depend on how she handles the travel up to Brisbane and how she races on Saturday.

“Ideally all going well I’d be planning a similar program to her Autumn campaign with the run in the 10 000 with a month and trial heading into her next run either the Stradbroke Handicap or a Dane Ripper Stakes and hopefully race in the Tatts Tiara at the end of the carnival.” Smith said.

“Her run in the Coolmore really proved to me that she is the type of horse that can win a Tatts Tiara at the end of the carnival.” Josh Parr said.

In Her Time also holds nominations for the Darley-Kingsford Smith Cup and Stradbroke Handicap.