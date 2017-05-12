Doomben 10,000 and South Australian Derby: Group 1 previews and tips

There are only a handful of days on the Australian racing calendar with Group 1s run in two states, but one of them is Saturday, with the re-shaped Doomben 10,000 and South Australian Derby the features of the day.

The Doomben 10,000 was run over 1350m for over 40 years, and was the key weight-for-age lead-up to the Stradbroke Handicap, but has now been moved forward on the calendar and reduced in distance to 1200m. It has effectively replaced the BTC Cup, which was run under WFA conditions on this day.

This year’s edition has attracted a good field, with a number of genuine Group 1 horses among them, albeit some that might not be in the best form.

Russian Revolution heads the market, for good reason. Not overly taxed in the Sydney autumn with only a two start campaign, he took out the Galaxy first-up after being backed like he was unbeatable before running respectably in the TJ Smith taken out in amazing style by Chautauqua.

We know he will put himself in the race from the jump, and while he can lead if need be, there is little chance of that with a number of speedsters engaged. Kerrin McEvoy can settle where he likes from barrier five as he watched the early speed unfold.

Redzel is one of those speedsters, and has been in hot form all prep. He ran second to Russian Revolution in the Galaxy (and now meets him 2kgs better), in between a second to English and a win over smart sprinters like of Counterattack and Hellbent. He’s ready to win a big race.

Fell Swoop saddles up in a Group 1 sprint again, and must surely be ready to claim his win after a number of placings at the level. WFA racing seems to suit him more than handicaps these days, and he’s another that does his best work from up the front. If barrier 14 does him no harm, he’s in the race.

Music Magnate won this race last year, in its traditional spot. He didn’t go a yard on the heavy tracks in Sydney, but showed he hasn’t lost form with a win two weeks ago at Eagle Farm. He deserves to be taken seriously, and is vying for second favouritism with Redzel and Fell Swoop.

Derryn has Group 1 potential, and two stylish wins in Sydney against his own three-year-olds had something about them to suggest he can claim higher glory. At the least he’s one to keep an eye on next season as he matures further.

Start Wondering is a smart sprinter-miler from New Zealand that has won multiple Group 1s across the Tasman. He won a few restricted races last time he was here, under the care of Chris Waller, but has improved out of sight.

There are a few experienced sprinters out of from who have the potential to pop up if they find it. Takedown hasn’t pleased since his Winterbottom Stakes win in Perth six months ago, Japonisme finds it all bit hard these days, while Rebel Dane has had a fine career, but is coming to the end.

Of those at longer odds, Upstart Pride, The Monstar and Sooboog aren’t good enough. Counterattack has an aversion to winning, even when he finds his right race, and this isn’t it. El Divino is a nice enough three-year-old that has never lived up to the hype, and certainly has done nothing to suggest he can win a race like this.

The best roughie might be the only mare in the race, In Her Time. She’s a winning machine from the country, who claimed a couple of Group 2s in Sydney against some smart mares, before running well in the Coolmore. She’ll be competitive in everything she contests through the Brisbane carnival.

The speed looks genuine, and it may get the chasers off the bit early, so we’ll see who can hang on.

Selections: 1.Fell Swoop 2.Redzel 3.Russian Revolution 4.In Her Time

The South Australian Derby has produced the odd winner that goes onto great things, and counts Mummify and Subzero on its winners list, of those to have Cups influence in the last 25 years.

Odeon is the ruling favourite, having won three of four this campaign, with the only miss being a narrow second in the Port Adelaide Guineas two starts back. A last-start win over the older horses at Caulfield enhances his credentials.

Ruthven has a fourth in the ATC Derby to Jon Snow, which stands out in the form guide, and appears to have held his form. He hasn’t won for a while though, and needs to find the will to win again.

The Chairman’s Stakes is the key Adelaide lead-up to the Derby, and it was taken out by Waging War, his third win on end. His sire, Rebel Raider also won the Chairman’s Stakes before winning this Derby.

Netherfield was all the talk out of the Chairman’s, never seeing daylight and basically untested to the line, but Waging War had no favours being wide the trip, and his was a strong performance. Netherfield had plenty to give, and deserves his place up in the betting.

Grand Chancellor did nothing wrong in the Chairman’s after getting shuffled back a bit at the turn, and he took Odeon’s scalp two starts back. He looks over the odds. Volatile Mix caught the eye sustaining one run and the extra distance looks to suit. We know how Darren Weir can get them to peak for a targeted assignment.

Weir also has the first emergency, respected in the market with some solid lead-up form, but if he was trained by Joe Bloggs, you’d have to think he’d be twice quote at least.

Anaheim has the class, as evidenced by his run in the Australian Guineas, but has a taxing campaign taken its toll?

Of the rougher types, He Ekscels creates a little interest after breaking his maiden at Caulfield, and jumps up 700m. He’s got some form behind him that ties into a horse like Netherfield. Savvy Dreams and Sedanzer aren’t the worst if you think the fillies can spring a surprise.

Selections: 1.Waging War 2.Netherfield 3.Grand Chancellor 4.Odeon