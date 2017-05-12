Judgement time: The ten best halves partnerships in rugby league history

After a three-year sabbatical, I have decided to return to writing Roar articles. I believe there is a greater opportunity now than there was before to cover certain aspects of the great game of rugby league, which are underrepresented by current contributors.

To get the ball rolling, I have decided to compile a list of what I believe to be the greatest halves combinations in the game’s history.

Every league fan worth their salt knows that the success of a team is highly dependent on their No. 6 and 7. Look through the annals of grand finals past and it’s highly likely the winning team will feature a name like Johnathan Thurston, Darren Lockyer, Andrew Johns, Bred Fittler or Peter Sterling in the halves.

Even if a team was not fortunate enough to have employed the services of one of all-time greats in their halves, you can bet the farm that they’d have at least one handy player in the mix. This compendium of playmaking brilliance will include combinations from club, state and national teams.

10. Benji Marshall-Scott Prince

Premierships: One (2005)

Minor Premierships: Zero

World Club Challenge Titles: Zero

Some of you may think of this as a bold or unorthodox selection. Perhaps you’re right, but their partnership was exactly that. Scott Prince and Benji Marshall netted Wests Tigers their inaugural premiership, and in doing so set the 2005 competition alight.

So scintillating was their play, both men beat Cowboys entertainers Matthew Bowen and Johnathan Thurston at their own game. Neither Marshall or Prince could guide their respective clubs to another grand final after the latter parted ways with the Tigers in 2006.

It can be argued that the Mount Isa product was the ideal foil for Marshall, his organisational skills complemented Marshall’s off the cuff style of running rugby league. While their partnership may not be the most fruitful in terms of trophies, it will be long remembered as one of the most colourful and entertaining.

9. Benji Marshall-Nathan Fein

Test Series Titles: One (2010)

World Cup Titles: One (2008)

Without a doubt New Zealand’s most successful halves partnership in terms of significant victories. Interestingly, it was another Mount Isa product, Nathan Fein, who played a similar role to Prince at the Tigers in having a calming influence on Marshall.

Fein played the role of organiser, the on-field general, which allowed Marshall to play his natural game. The result was a surprisingly effective partnership which turned the table on Australia in successive tournament finals in 2008 and 2010.

8. Brian Clay-Bob Bugden

Premierships: Four (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961)

Minor Premierships: Three (1958, 1959, 1960)

Some may argue that when your team boasts several immortals, you could have Daniel Wagon playing in the halves and still win a premiership or two. Regardless of how stacked the St George team was in the late 50s to early 60s, the fact of the matter is the team was still directed by two pretty handy halves.

Brian Clay was renowned for his tough defence and ability to feed quality ball to the evasive Dragon’s outside backs. Bob Bugden solidified himself as the Red V’s first choice halfback for six rewarding seasons. Both men helped construct a legacy which stands resolute like some ancient world wonder to this day.

7. Terry Lamb-Steve Mortimer

Premierships: One (1984)

Minor Premierships: One (1984)

While the record shows that NSW legends Terry Lamb and Steve Mortimer only secured the one premiership while playing together in the halves, their involvement for the Bulldogs ensured that the Berries were one of the most successful clubs of the 1980s.

Both men’s versatility meant that they were often shifted between positions through the team, with injuries also playing a hand to prevent the duo from playing more regularly together in the halves. Regardless, Lamb and Mortimer’s combination still rates as one of the most effective club level halves partnerships in rugby league history.

6. Danny McGuire/Kevin Sinfield-Rob Burrow/McGuire

Championships: Six (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015)

Challenge Cups: Two (2014, 2015)

World Club Challenge Titles: Three (2005, 2008, 2012)

One of the most successful rugby league halves combinations of all time. These Leeds stalwarts netted an astounding six Super League Championship titles between 2007 and 2015. It’s little wonder that Leeds’s recent domination of the Super League has occurred with Danny McGuire, Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow playing together in the halves.

The first three titles were won when McGuire and Burrow played at 6 and 7, with the latter three won when Sinfield donned the five-eighth position, with McGuire playing halfback and Burrow shifting to dummy-half.

The combination also secured a brace of Challenge Cup titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as a hat-trick of World Club Challenge victories.

5. Laurie Daly-Ricky Stuart

State of Origin Titles: Three (1992, 1993, 1994)

Test Series Titles: One (1994)

World Cup Titles: Zero

During a period where Australia was spoilt for choice with talented halves, one could postulate that Canberra greats Laurie Daley and Ricky Stuart would have certainly played far more matches together for their state and country had the completion not been so stiff.

The robust Daley was a fantastic, strong running five-eighth, with Stuart possessing one of the greatest long kicking games of any halfback. Under their direction, NSW enjoyed a record three-series winning streak, and they remain the state’s most successful halves partnership.

4. Kevin Walters-Allan Langer

Premierships: Four (1992, 1993, 1997, 1998)

Minor Premierships: Three (1992, 1997, 1998)

World Club Challenge Titles: Two (1992, 1997* ‘World Club Championship’)

State of Origin Titles: One (1998)

Certainly the most successful of Queensland’s club partnerships. Kevin Walters and Allan Langer could do it all. While Langer possessed the stronger kicking game, both men could take the line on, with the diminutive ‘Alfie’ being deceptively quick and agile.

Their combination is revered, with the two legends leading the Broncos to premiership glory on four occasions. While they enjoyed much success at club level, it did not quite translate to the state arena. The duo played many series together but could only snare a solitary win in 1998.

3. Wally Lewis-Allan Langer

State of Origin Titles: Four (1987, 1988, 1989, 1991)

Test Series Titles: Zero

World Cup Titles: One (1988)

In Queensland, if one utters these two names sequentially, it will have the effect of causing those around you to cease whatever activity they are currently involved in, take a hitch, crack open a XXXX and reminisce about seeing the ‘King’ and the ‘Prince’ running around Lang Park in full glory.

“No-one could dominate Origin like he could,” they’ll say. “He’d smash the Blues every time.”

Lewis’s eight Origin man of the match wins would attest to this argument. Ably supported by Langer, the master maestro, Queensland enjoyed then unprecedented success against the Blues in the interstate classic. The duo even took their partnership to international heights by steering the Kangaroos to a World Cup win in 1988.

2. Brett Kenny-Peter Stirling

Premierships: Four (1981, 1982, 1983, 1986)

Minor Premierships: Two (1982, 1986)

Test Series Titles: Two (1982, 1982)

The most successful club-level halves partnership in rugby league history. I rate them above Walters and Langer because the NSW duo had a more profound effect on determining the success of their club.

So good were Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling that they often kept Wally Lewis out of an international halves position. They guided Parramatta to four consecutive grand finals, losing out in 1984 to another legendary halves paring in Lamb and Mortimer.

They complemented each other seamlessly, with Kenny’s strong running game netting him a brace in each of the consecutive grand final victories. Coupled with Sterling’s intelligent and meticulous control, there is yet to be a more symbiotic halves pairing at club level in rugby league.

1. Darren Lockyer-Johnathan Thurston

State of Origin Titles: Six (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011)

Test Series Titles: Three (2006, 2009, 2011)

World Cup Titles: Zero

State of Origin is the pinnacle of rugby league. Winning a series carries more gravitas than taking out a Test series. You may not like it, but it’s a fact. Origin is king.

For this reason, I have decided that the most dominant halves pairing in Origin should be rated as the greatest combination of all time. That accolade goes to Messrs Darren Lockyer and Johnathan Thurston.

From the mid-2000s until the end of the naughties, the pair were walk up starts for Queensland and Australia. Lockyer played the controller, which freed up Thurston to work his magic. One would dominate a game for patches, then the other would take over.

The number of clutch plays the pair pulled out over their careers beggared belief. Their achievements are legendary, six consecutive Origin series victories, coupled with three Test series wins.

The one blight on their record is that they failed to secure a World Cup win in 2008. But as they say, only God and Paul Dano is perfect.

Honourable mentions must go to Lyons-Hasler, Fittler-Johns, Lewis-Sterling, Thurston-Cronk, Maloney-Pearce, Paul-Deacon, and Vagana-Jones.