Roaring out your speakers: Upsets, drugs, and rock and roll

A look at the biggest stories from our sporting world this week and the musical soundtrack they inspire. Crank these tunes out as you ready yourself for a huge weekend in front of the telly, or your headphones on your way to the stadium.

Cocaine – J J Cale

The NRL this fortnight. Wowee. So many allegations I wouldn’t even want to leave a list for fear of litigation. Players, board members… drugs are bad, kids.

Underdog – Kasabian

Dedicated to the AFL where each of Round 7’s nine victories went to the team placed lower on the ladder. The top 5 teams all lost. Incredible.

Who the hell would have seen North Melbourne even beating Adelaide on Saturday, let alone scoring 10 goals before Adelaide troubled the scorers. What was happening? Well done North, well done to everyone keeping this situation interesting (even when you think it won’t be).

Honourable mention to Testeagles who had a great song with the same name that just missed the nomination.

Dominator – Armin van Buren

Time for some serious dancing. This is for Sydney FC, their outrageously good A-League season, and their grand final win against Melbourne on Sunday. They were made to earn the major trophy with every last second.

Congratulations to Melbourne Victory for providing a challenge that nobody else could. They really were the second best team all year, with the Sky Blues clearly the first and a trophy well deserved.

Yodel It! – Ilinca ft. Alex Florea

Don’t tell me the Eurovision Song Contest isn’t a sport! What a competition! Get around it this weekend and you will see things that blow your mind, including a man on a ladder wearing a horse head. The Croatian singer performs a duet with himself. This is the most motiviational and perhaps the biggest head scratcher. Would love to know your thoughts!

Can you think of any other great songs that should be on this week’s sporting soundtrack? Have your say below or tweet @TheSongNerd