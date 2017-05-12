The ten best Round 8 games from the past ten years

Welcome to another edition of my weekly article where I take trip down memory lane and revisit some of the classic AFL matches that correspond with the upcoming round.

Let’s take a look at the ten best games from Round 8 in the past ten years.

10. Port Adelaide 14.11.95 vs North Melbourne 14.9.93 (2012)

With the nucleus of the top eight starting to take shape, the Kangaroos were eager to improve their win-loss record when they travelled to take on the struggling Power at AAMI Stadium.

In the midst of a six-game losing streak, Port Adelaide attracted a crowd of 14,508, which would be the fifth lowest for a football match at Football Park. The Power started well, but North Melbourne seemed like they would be too strong, opening up a 32 point lead in the final quarter.

Consecutive goals to Jay Schulz stirred the Power into action, slamming on another three goals, the last of those to substitute Paul Stewart which put Port in front. The Roos were unable to get their noses back in front, with the siren signalling a famous win for the Power snatched from the jaws of defeat.

9. St Kilda 14.10.84 vs Collingwood 16.7.103 (2008)

With both sides sitting inside the top eight and firming for a spot at the September table, a bumper crowd of 48,417 turned out for a Friday night blockbuster at Etihad Stadium.

In a highly-entertaining first half, the Magpies took a four point lead to the main break, a lead they would not surrender. These sides would later meet in a semi final at the MCG, with the Saints prevailing by 34 points.

8. Fremantle 15.7.97 vs Collingwood 20.13.133 (2010)

As far as non-derbies go, the lead-up to this game was absolutely massive in Perth. After seven rounds, Fremantle and Collingwood sat clear on top of the ladder with a 6-1 record each, and the stage was set for a Friday night belter at Subiaco Oval.

In front of 41,624, the biggest home and away crowd the Dockers have pulled in a game at home not featuring West Coast, they were shellshocked by a seven goal opening quarter from the Magpies. However, Fremantle responded in the second term, roaring back into the match to trail by just 10 points at half time.

As they did in the opener, Collingwood kicked another seven goals in the third quarter, blowing the lead out to 55 points at one stage late in the game. The Dockers saved some face with the final three majors of the match to reduce the damage to six goals. The Magpies would go on to claim their first premiership in 20 years, while Fremantle would advance to a semi final.

7. Hawthorn 9.15.69 vs Sydney 11.7.73 (2015)

In a rematch of the 2014 Grand Final, the Hawks and Swans battled on a Saturday night at the MCG. With just one win separating the two sides as they sat comfortably inside the top eight, many were surprised when Sydney started all guns blazing, leading a goalless Hawthorn by 27 points at quarter time.

The wasteful Hawks got back into the contest thereafter, taking a four-point lead into three-quarter time. In a tense final quarter standoff, Sydney faced a two-goal deficit, and having kicked just three more goals since their strong opening quarter start, their chances appeared slim.

However, inspired by co-captain Jarrad McVeigh, Sydney lifted, booting the final few goals of the game to claim a four-point win. Coming up against his old side, Lance Franklin had the last laugh, despite being held to a scoreless game and just seven touches.

6. Sydney 16.10.106 vs West Coast 15.11.101 (2009)

After an amazing period that saw a number of games decided by close margins, the rivalry between the Swans and Eagles appeared to be drifting away. However, a Saturday night contest at ANZ Stadium saw these two sides play an absolute belter.

With both teams on a 3-4 record and sitting outside of the top eight, the first half was tight and entertaining. The third quarter saw the match open up considerably, with Sydney kicking 7.3 to 5.0 to take a 19 point lead into the final change.

With four of the first five goals in the last term, West Coast snatched the lead for the first time in the game. However, with the aid of a home crowd, the Swans claimed the final goal of the game through Kieren Jack, with Sydney holding on to record a five-point win.

5. Port Adelaide 14.18.102 vs Richmond 15.9.99 (2009)

Just a day later, the struggling Tigers (1-6) travelled to South Australia to face Port Adelaide, who sat inside the top four (4-3). On a wet day, it didn’t stop the scoring power of both sides, especially the Power, who led by 31 points early in the third quarter.

However, the Tigers sparked into gear, slamming on nine of the next ten goals to lead by 16 points halfway through the final term.

The Power, led by ex-skipper Warren Tredrea, put in one final effort, kicking four of the last five majors of the match. The last of those to Tredrea, his seventh of the game, got Port Adelaide back in front.

With only seconds left on the clock, Tredrea instructed many of his teammates to flood the Richmond forward line, with the man himself holding onto an important contested mark as the Tigers made one final forward thrust. With 20 disposals, 11 grabs and 7.4, it was a truly remarkable individual performance.

4. Geelong 8.17.65 vs Collingwood 9.8.62 (2011)

With both teams unbeaten on top of the ladder, excitement was at fever pitch in Melbourne as these two heavyweights went toe-to-toe on a Friday night at the MCG. The reigning premiers Collingwood were favoured to win over the champ making one final effort at glory.

Geelong managed just two goals in a dour first half, with Collingwood holding a half time lead of 11 points. That was cut to five at the final break, before the Cats came home with a full head of steam, booting 3.5 to 2.3 to claim a three point win in front of a massive crowd of 81,691.

3. West Coast 12.18.90 v North Melbourne 13.10.88 (2013)

As far as drama goes, you won’t find many better games than this one. In a rematch of the 2012 elimination final that saw West Coast crush the Kangaroos to the tune of 96 points, the Eagles didn’t have it all their own way in this Friday night clash in the west.

North Melbourne started strongly, booting six goals in the opening quarter, and they managed to hold the Eagles at bay for most of the next two terms. However, late in the third, West Coast started to gain the advantage, getting out to an eight point lead on the back of three consecutive goals. But the Roos rallied, slotting five of the next six goals to lead by 15 points well into the final quarter.

On the back of a roaring home crowd, the Eagles put in one last effort, reducing the margin to four points. With just seconds left, Adam Selwood was awarded a dubious free kick on the forward flank for West Coast. A long kick in to a huge pack of players saw Nic Naitanui rise like a colossus to take an incredible mark. With the siren sounding as he prepared for his kick, the equation was simple: kick a goal, and West Coast would snatch a win.

And that’s exactly what he did, with the goal sending the crowd into raptures as the devastated North Melbourne team slumped to the ground pondering a match that was stolen from their grasp.

2. Richmond 14.17.101 vs Sydney 15.10.100 (2016)

Languishing in the bottom reaches of the ladder with just one win to their name, Richmond came into this Saturday night contest against Sydney. Sitting third on the ladder and with a 6-1 record, the Swans were expected to make short work of Damien Harwick’s men.

In a seesawing first half, Sydney started to take control in the third quarter, kicking 5.4 to 1.5 in the third quarter to lead by 18 points going into the last term. However, in a stunning burst, Richmond piled on five consecutive goals early in the fourth quarter to grab back the lead.

The Swans answered with four majors of their own, before big man Ben Griffiths slotted his fifth goal to cut Richmond’s deficit to five points.

Needing a hero, the Tigers managed to go end-to-end thanks to a lucky bounce in the middle of the ground, with Sam Lloyd taking a mark on the forward flank.

Faced with a difficult kick made tougher by the sound of the final siren, Lloyd prepared himself for a do-or-die kick.

With a magnificent stroke, Lloyd powered home the matchwinner for the Tigers, evoking passionate scenes from the Richmond players and coaches.

1. Collingwood 14.12.96 vs Geelong 11.18.84 (2012)

Meeting for the first time since the 2011 Grand Final, the Cats and Magpies went head-to-head on a Friday night at the MCG in front of a bumper crowd in excess of 75,000. In a reverse of the previous years’ decider, Collingwood loomed to be too strong, taking a slender lead into both breaks in the first half.

With 3.2 to 1.6 in the third quarter, the Magpies led by 17 points at the last change. This was extended to 24 points early in the final term, and it appeared the champions were out on their feet and prime to be killed. But in a terrific fightback, Chris Scott’s charges kicked four of the next five goals to level the scores.

With just over a minute left on the clock, Collingwood responded to the charge, with Alex Fasolo putting his side back in front, before Scott Pendlebury delivered the nail in the coffin with a long-range goal from the resulting centre bounce to cap off a memorable 30 disposal, four-goal effort from the future Collingwood captain.

Thanks for reading another edition, and make sure to tune in to my Team of the Week early next week!