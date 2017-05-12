West Coast Eagles vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

The Western Bulldogs are set to tackle the toughest road trip in the competition ahead of their match with the West Coast Eagles at Domain Stadium tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Eagles are flying high in fourth on the ladder and will be looking to pocket their third win on the trot to further entrench themselves in the top four.

They claimed a prized scalp last Saturday afternoon in edging out the in-form Port Adelaide 97-87 in the furnace of Adelaide Oval, a bizarre affair on the statistical front.

West Coast were dominated in a litany of key areas, from disposals to clearances and more, but were much more accurate in front of the sticks than the hosts in booting 15.7.97 despite superstar forward Josh J Kennedy having a quiet outing.

A comprehensive disposal of cross-town rivals Fremantle preceded West Coast’s meeting with Port, a game in which a wealth of midfield service to the side’s forwards proved too much of a handful for the Dockers as Kennedy bagged six goals.

On the other side of the ledger, a buoyant Dogs outfit is eyeing its second-successive win ahead of tonight’s clash, having pipped Richmond 80-75 in Melbourne last Saturday night.

The reigning premiers recovered from an ordinary opening half against the Tigers which saw them trail by 18 points at the main break.

Perched in fifth on the ladder, the Dogs will be out to claw their way into the top four.

In line-up news, West Coast have named forward Fraser McInnes and 20-year-old midfielder Liam Duggan to replace Jonathan Giles and Mark Hutchings who were both omitted.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs skipper Robert Murphy (rested), Jake Stringer (knee) and Josh Dunkley (shoulder) will sit out, bringing forward Jack Redpath, rising swingman Lukas Webb and 20-year-old small-forward Bailey Dale into the side.

Prediction

The Dogs may have steamrolled West Coast in the second elimination final last September, but were outdone by 16 points against the Dockers in the furnace of Domain Stadium in Round 3 of this season.

The Eagles’ fan base is of a more parochial kind than Fremantle’s, meaning the Dogs are facing one almighty challenge.

West Coast by 14.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).