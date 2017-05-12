Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers are set to go toe to toe tonight at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game at ANZ Stadium and a live blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

On night one of season 2017, the Wests Tigers made the Rabbitohs look silly in a one-sided affair.

Since then however, they’ve yet to regain that form, with a lack of cohesion up front hurting them in the last 20 minutes of games.

Throw into the mix the turmoil surrounding the playing futures of Aaron Woods, James Tedesco and Mitchell Moses and you have the recipe for a supremely inconsistent outfit.

Leading into the representative round, the Tigers came up with a strong performance against the Cronulla Sharks, but ended up going down by six. It means they have lost two of their last three, but there have been some good patches along the way.

The Rabbitohs are in a similar situation, however – and have been struck down with injuries in recent weeks.

South Sydney may have hit rock bottom in Round 9 though, as they were hit hard by the Manly Sea Eagles who ran up 48 points against their vulnerable defence.

In what shapes as a must-win for both clubs who sit 13th and 14th on the ladder, expect tonight’s match to be high-paced from the first minute.

Prediction

The Rabbitohs are spluttering, and the injury toll is starting to catch up to them. The Wests Tigers are world beaters one night and spoon contenders the next, however they will take confidence from their round one demolition job, and I’m tipping them to get the job done in a tight tussle at ANZ tonight.

Rabbitohs by 6.

