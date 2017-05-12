Women’s sport weekly wrap: AFLW set for expansion

It's a long way back to the top for Lindsay Thomas

One of the greatest successes in women’s sport this year was the inaugural AFLW season.

From the moment Gil McLachlan was seen outside Ikon Park apologising to the 2000 people who were locked out of the opening game, between Carlton and Collingwood, until the moment Adelaide Crows player Erin Phillips was crowned Most Valuable Player, the country watched with interest.

It showed that for little girls who love their footy, the dream about a career playing AFL professionally can now become a reality.

Last year, a number of clubs put in bids for a licence to have an AFLW team. Not all clubs were successful.

To ensure the competition was manageable, competitive, and that talent was appropriately shared, the AFL decided to limit the number of teams to eight, with expansion part of future planning.

Since missing out on a license for the inaugural season of the competition, clubs like St Kilda, Richmond and Geelong have been pushing the AFL for expansion in the second season.

While I want to see growth and more women given the opportunity to play professionally, what I want to see more is a sustainable competition develop over time.

Throughout the season past, there were questions raised about the quality of football being played.

Some of the women drafted had never played AFL before. Before the first game, the teams had only had three months of pre-season training together. We will be better able to judge the quality of football being played in two years’ time, but there was clearly some disparity between the top and bottom teams.

My question is whether the AFL would have had the talent base to expand next year and I respect their decision to take it slow and ensure that the competition is managed appropriately as it continues to grow.

But expansion is closer than you think.

This week, the AFL confirmed that the ten clubs without AFLW licenses would be able to submit an application this year for inclusion in the 2019 season. The successful bids will be announced later this year.

The teams that received provisional licenses last year – Geelong, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast – will also receive priority weighting when the AFL considers applications.

The big question I have ahead of this next round of applications is: will the Sydney Swans be in a position to apply this time?

Rugby union

While everyone was talking about the announcement of Australia’s pool for the 2019 men’s Rugby World Cup on Wednesday night, I’m counting down until the women’s tournament, which will be played in Ireland later this year.

There has been plenty of focus on the strides being made in the sevens format, which in terms of female participation grew by 33 per cent in 2016, but women who play 15-a-side are also being given increased opportunity to play.

This weekend, over 200 women will compete at the Women’s National XVs Championship.

Sydney are the reigning champions and, featuring familiar faces such as Ash Hewson, Cobie-Jane Morgan Shanice Parker and Grace Hamilton, are tipped as the team to beat. According to Wallaroo Hamilton, Western Australia are also a team to keep an eye on.

For a sport like rugby, which is struggling to retain hearts and minds in the men’s format, it’s more important than ever that our female players are given ample opportunities.

The Championship will not only act as a selection space for the Wallaroos ahead of the World Cup, it will also serve as good preparation for players that will be selected for the Wallaroos squad later this month. This year, the Wallaroos will also compete in a Four Nations tournament against the top three rugby nations in the world – New Zealand, Canada and England.

This means the Aussies head into the World Cup with the most pre-match experience that they have ever had, having previously only just come together before departing Australia.

Rugby league

Finally, I always like to credit companies that are open and willing supporters of women’s sport. This week I wanted to say thank you and congratulate Harvey Norman, who have signed on as the official major partner of the Australian Jillaroos prior to the Rugby League World Cup this year.

The Jillaroos will head into this tournament with plenty of momentum, following their 3-0 series win over the Kiwi Ferns at the Auckland Nines, followed by a 16-4 win over the New Zealanders on Friday night in Canberra.

Harvey Norman is such a strong supporter of women in sport in this country and I’m just waiting for more Australian companies to wake up and follow their lead.