Hawks win, Rioli hurt

The most chaotic minute of football you will ever see

Hawthorn have won back to back games for the first time this season with a big 38 point win over the Lions down in Launceston. The Hawks cruised to a 38 point win 17.11.113 Brisbane 11.9.75.

The Lions started the game well kicking the first goal of the game but it was all one way from then with Hawthorn applying a strong pressure to the Lions who were unable to control their turnovers.

Hawthorn pounced at every opportunity and were able to move the ball more freely leading to a 13-point lead at the quarter.

Ben Stratton was an early casualty for the Hawks after he injured himself early in the quarter, he did come back to play after some work but the majority of his game was spent on the bench.

Brisbane looked better in the 2nd term getting the deficit back to two points but the Hawks were able to keep their pressure up keep the Lions at an arms length going into the third term.

Isaac Smith and Tim O’Brien were big for the Hawks in the first half kicking two goals apiece, Eric Hipwood was a standout for the Lions kicking two goals for them in the first half. Hawthorn took a 15-point lead into the main break.

Hawthorn started kicking away in the third term and as hard as the Lions tried they were unable to stop the Hawks’ ball movement forward.

The lead for Hawthorn ballooned out from 15 points to 29 points. Former Adelaide player Ricky Henderson kicked his first goal of his Hawks career in the thirdrd term.

Late in the third term Cyril Rioli left with what appeared to be a knee injury after he collided with Josh Walker in a marking contest. Cyril took no more part in the game after that third term.

The Hawks seized control of the game in the fourth getting over 40 points ahead at one stage, Ricky Henderson kicked another two goals for the Hawks in the game taking his tally to three for the game.

Liam Shiels chipped in a goal in his 150th game. The Hawks kicked six straight for the quarter to the Lions four goals, three behinds.

Eric Hipwood kept up his strong effort in the 4th term but was unable to add to his goal tally. Late in the game Tom Rockliff left the field with a dislocated shoulder.

Brisbane host the ladder leading Crows at the Gabba while the Hawks will face off against the Magpies at the MCG.

Hawthorn now have three wins for the season while the Lions languish at the bottom of the table with just the one.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 17.11.113

Brisbane Lions 11.9.75