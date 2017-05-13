AFL pay deal looms after drawn-out talks

Giants defender has sickening fall just seconds into match

Stevie J kicks the match-winner for the Giants

Vince whacks Sloane, before taking out the umpire

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The AFL’s long-awaited player pay deal could be confirmed in the next few weeks, with league chief executive Gillon McLachlan cautiously optimistic.

The drawn-out negotiations with the players’ association have progressed to the point where the AFL will brief the clubs on Thursday on how the new agreement is shaping.

“We are close enough that we can give them a detailed briefing,” McLachlan said.

“I’m optimistic we’ll get it done in the coming weeks, but I can’t really comment until it’s done.

“We keep chipping away.

“We’ve had significant progress in the last couple of weeks on the substantive pieces.

“The deal is not done yet, until it’s signed.”

McLachlan said after delays and disagreements, the AFL and players’ association had made breakthroughs in their talks.

“I hope it’s done in the next weeks, the players association have come to the table and we’re negotiating – we’re making good progress,” he said.

“I don’t see huge hurdles but, until deals are done, it’s not done.”