Aloisi signs extension

Brisbane have announced John Aloisi has signed a three-year contract to stay on as coach of the A-League club.

The extension, announced on Saturday night at the Roar’s annual awards dinner, means Aloisi will remain coach until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Aloisi has taken Brisbane to the A-League semi-finals twice in his two seasons at the club.

Meanwhile, Roar defender Corey Brown has taken out the club’s highest individual honour, the Gary Wilkins Medal.

The 23-year-old was previously a bit-part player but took over as the A-League team’s first-choice left-back this season, after the retirement of Shane Stefanutto.

Brown made 25 starts and was one of Brisbane’s most-consistent players.

He joins an illustrious list of Gary Wilkins Medal winners, including captain Matt McKay and departing club icon Thomas Broich.

“Well done to Corey who had a fantastic season,” Aloisi said.

“We are proud of his development as a footballer and a leader amongst our group.”

Brown is the first defender to win the award since Luke DeVere in 2010.

Joint A-League golden boot Jamie Maclaren was named Roar players’ player of the year, while star midfielder Katrina Gorry won the club’s top W-League award.

Broich was recognised for his contribution to the Roar and the A-League over seven seasons by becoming the inaugural inductee into Brisbane’s Hall of Fame.

“Thomas is a club legend, a wonderful footballer who has helped build a successful culture within our club,” Aloisi said.

“Words cannot describe the influence he has had on all of us.”