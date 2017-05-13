Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Looks a potential very good day for punters in Australia this Saturday, with a couple of near good things, as well as some value to be had. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One- Win- Scone Race One Number 6 Intercoluter

Potentially a high-class import for Godolphin who started Winx odds when racing over 2100m at Wyong last time out. Though he didn’t beat much, he won it as if it was a barrier trial and ran sub 34 for the final 600m under a hold.

Looks highly exciting and could develop in a real stayer of the future. Anything better than even money is a steal.

Bet Two- Win- Scone Race Three Number 3 Almanzora

Another one for Godolphin that looks extremely hard to beat. Promising filly for Godolphin and Darren Beadman that won like a star on debut at Warwick Farm before going to the Percy Sykes during the Championships where she appeared to really struggle on the track behind Shoals.

Trial win last week at Randwick was very good and she appears back on track. Keen.

Bet Three- Win- Caulfield Race Five Number 2 Kenjorwood

On a tough program at Caulfield, he looks a near good thing to my eye. He ran over 1400m in a Stakes race on the Parks track at Morphettville last time out where it was just an absolute nightmare for those that backed him.

Got badly held up near the back and was never really clear until the race was all over. Bigger track, 1600m, leading rider so he ticks the boxes. Just the gate has to be overcome.

Bet Four- Win- Doomben Race One Number 6 Tumbler

Bit of a love child of mine and she has enough credits to be forgiven for last start. I was declaring her in the Victory Stakes a fortnight back but I think just forget she went around.

The tempo was against her, the kickback was a serious issue and she really struggled on that shifty track. Returns, hopefully, to a firmer surface and a track she excels at, and drops miles in depth. Only bad luck will beat her.

Bet Five- Win- Morphettville Race Six Number 11 Petition

She looks a clear multi anchor for the day, an absolute standout. Three year old for Team Freedman who has won two from two this time in. Resumed with a spank job of her rivals first up at Geelong before going to Flemington on Anzac Day where she put away a smart field and did it with a fair bit of ease.

Tells me she will love the step up to 1600m, and she only has improvement to come given she was only second up there. Should be winning with normal luck.