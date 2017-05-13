Cat comeback can’t catch bursting Bombers

The Essendon Bombers are back in business, with a fast start leading them to a 17-point win over the Geelong Cats on Saturday night.

Well, well, well, Geelong have just lost three games in a row for the first time in a while and, it seems, learned absolutely nothing from last week.

They won the contested ball, but allowed the Bombers to gather uncontested possessions with ease and score easily from turnovers on the half back flank, again, bringing up the same issues with their defence that came up last week against the Suns.

Critically, they were unable to score consecutive goals up until the exciting last quarter. At that point the Bombers had a seven-goal head start and it was too little too late.

Additionally, Selwood and Dangerfield were quiet again – leading questions as to whether the Cats can cope if their leading two men get taken out of the game. It’s back to the drawing board again for Chris Scott and his men.

On the other side of the coin, Essendon were absolutely incredible – particularly in the first half.

They dominated the game in the first and second quarters with their speed and ease of ball movement through the ground.

They left the Cats for dead. Early in the match, games Kelly enjoyed an excellent 300th game, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Orazio Fantasia and Joe Daniher were integral parts of an exciting, fast-paced game.

The Bombers are now 4-4 after eight rounds and knocking on the door of the top eight.

Tonight proved they are good enough to be playing finals footy.

Ensuring they realise they need to play four quarters (as evidenced by Geelong’s voracious comeback in the final quarter), it’s best not to right the Bombers off in 2017 just yet.

Final score

Essendon Bombers 17.8.110

Geelong Cats 13.15.93