Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It's an important match this week for the Geelong Cats as they take on the Essendon Bombers at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game from the MCG, starting from 7:25pm (AEST).

Both the Cats and the Bombers are desperate to get their seasons back on track, having both lost their last two matches. The Bombers were impressive in the early rounds of the season, as they rebuild after the doping saga bans.

Inaccurate kicking from key forwards such as Joe Daniher which has led to lacklustre performance leaving many Essendon fans disgruntled with the state of their forward line.

With that said, the Bombers should be bolstered by the return of Jobe Watson into the side, providing much-needed leadership as always.

Geelong were atrocious against the Gold Coast last week, reflected by four omissions from Chris Scott coming into this match.

Their defence needs a major lift to stop leaking easy goals forward.

The killer Selwood-Dangerfield is always strong, but at least one of these two greats getting tagged is inevitable so Geelong’s younger players really need to lift across the ground.

Player to watch

James Kelly is celebrating his 300th AFL game tonight. A huge accomplishment no matter where your side is on the ladder and the perfect reason to have a huge night out – and it’s great that he gets to bring up the milestone playing against the club he won three premierships with.

Prediction

Chris Scott won’t tolerate mediocrity from his side and I’m fully expecting them to bounce back tonight.

Geelong by 30 points.

