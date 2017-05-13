Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s an important match this week for the Geelong Cats as they take on the Essendon Bombers at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game from the MCG, starting from 7:25pm (AEST).
Both the Cats and the Bombers are desperate to get their seasons back on track, having both lost their last two matches. The Bombers were impressive in the early rounds of the season, as they rebuild after the doping saga bans.
Inaccurate kicking from key forwards such as Joe Daniher which has led to lacklustre performance leaving many Essendon fans disgruntled with the state of their forward line.
With that said, the Bombers should be bolstered by the return of Jobe Watson into the side, providing much-needed leadership as always.
Geelong were atrocious against the Gold Coast last week, reflected by four omissions from Chris Scott coming into this match.
Their defence needs a major lift to stop leaking easy goals forward.
The killer Selwood-Dangerfield is always strong, but at least one of these two greats getting tagged is inevitable so Geelong’s younger players really need to lift across the ground.
Player to watch
James Kelly is celebrating his 300th AFL game tonight. A huge accomplishment no matter where your side is on the ladder and the perfect reason to have a huge night out – and it’s great that he gets to bring up the milestone playing against the club he won three premierships with.
Prediction
Chris Scott won’t tolerate mediocrity from his side and I’m fully expecting them to bounce back tonight.
Geelong by 30 points.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game from the MCG, starting from 7:25pm (AEST)
7:58pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:58pm | ! Report
James Stewart to have a shot at goal for Essendon after the siren.
It looks good off the boot and it is good.
At quarter time it’s Essendon by 27 points.
7:55pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:55pm | ! Report
GOAL
Essendon moved the ball so quickly across Etihad.
Watson-Parish-McDonald Tippinwotti and they score with ease.
Bombers by 21 points…
7:53pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:53pm | ! Report
BEHIND
Menzel almost sneaks one through for the Cats.
They’ve had a better second half of the quarter and are winning contested ball now.
They’re now just not making the most of their scoring shots.
7:50pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:50pm | ! Report
GOAL
Geelong finally get a much needed goal.
7:47pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:47pm | ! Report
GOAL
Fantasia kicks another one for the Bombers.
The lack of pressure from Geelong is unbelievable.
7:45pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:45pm | ! Report
Kelly already has 10 touches for the quarter. A great start to his 300th game…
7:44pm
Rick Disnick said | 7:44pm | ! Report
Good evening Caitlin.
Home late today — looks like I haven’t missed much.
7:46pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Hey Rick,
I’m afraid you haven’t.
Absolutely no pressure on the Dons at the moment.
7:44pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:44pm | ! Report
OUT ON THE FULL
Geelong desperately in need of a steadying goal here and it continues to evade them.
Essendon by 18 points.
7:40pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Joel Selwood has only had three touches – and that’s the most for aGeelong player this evening.
Currently 2 tackles to 20 in favour of the Bombers. No pressure for Geelong. They haven’t turned up to work just yet.
7:38pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:38pm | ! Report
Geelong haven’t turned up to work yet this evening.