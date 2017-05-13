 

GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

    Can the GWS Giants at long last get their first ever win over the Collingwood Magpies when they meet on Saturday at Spotless Stadium? Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 4:35pm AEST.

    Since their first start in the competition the Giants have gradually ticked clubs off their hit list and now they’re down to just two that they have never gotten a win over – Collingwood, and West Coast.

    They might have crossed both off last year were it not for a pair of upsets. Travis Cloke played his best game for the year against the Giants last season to guide the Pies to victory, while a last-seconds Nic Naitanui gather and snap saved the Eagles.

    Despite having never beaten Collingwood though, the Giants will feel confident that they can best their opponents this afternoon.

    They’ve been in much better form than the Magpies generally, and of course they also boast the home ground advantage here at Spotless Stadium.

    In addition to that, one of Collingwood’s best players – and a former-Giant – Adam Treloar is unavailable for the match due to an ankle injury.

    That being the case, you’d except GWS’ midfield brigade should comfortably have control of the proceedings today.

    The Giants have Lachie Whitfield back in their side today for the first time this year after his six-month suspension, they’ve also brought back Sam J Reid and will debut Daniel Lloyd. Adam Kennedy (knee), Jacob Hopper (finger) and Matthew Kennedy (omitted) are their outs.

    Collingwood have dropped all three of Jackson Ramsay, Mason Cox and Tim Broomhead, as well as losing Treloar to injury. Daniel Wells, James Aish, Henry Schade and Jarryd Blair are their ins.

    Prediction
    GWS have no excuses not to steamroll the Pies at home.

    GWS by 48 points.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    5' BEHIND - Darcy Moore (Collingwood)
    6' GOAL - Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants)
    8' BEHIND - Daniel Wells (Collingwood)
    10' GOAL - Josh Kelly (GWS Giants)
    11' GOAL - Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)
    15' GOAL - Jarryd Blair (Collingwood)
    21' BEHIND - Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)

