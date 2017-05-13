Lions roar to victory in Canberra

No matter how bad things appear at the Brumbies, they are in fact worse. With the 13-6 loss to the Lions in Canberra, this campaign is not going to recover.
Not when the Australian side has no idea what to do with the ball.
Despite enjoying the lions’ share of territory and possession, particularly in the first half, they conceded 17 turnovers against the visitors which did not even play to their full potential.
Repeated scrums and penalties were an eyesore and thwarted the fluidity and rhythm for the entire match.
The Lions were relentlessly awful. It’s hard to believe the Johannesburg outfit are riding high with a solitary loss so far in the competition. And they won in Canberra.
A try in the opening five minutes to Brumbies inside centre Kyle Godwin after multiple phases of play was ruled out by television match official Ian Smith.
The only consolation for the hosts was a 3-0 lead going to the sheds, courtesy of a penalty by first-five Wharenui Hawera.
Brumbies best scoring chance came in the 68th minute when halfback Joe Powell broke through the midfield before being brought down in a tackle.
From the ensuing ruck, openside flanker Jarrad Butler received a pass and was metres from the Lions’ try line but conceded a penalty for holding on to the ball in the ground.
Lions No 8 Warren Whiteley put in a man-of-the-match performance, hoeing in at the breakdown and tackled ball areas and was a constant thorn for the Brumbies attackers.
The only try of the night was scored by former South African 7s rep Kwagga Smith who cut open the Brumbies defence on the left flank before racing about 70 metres to score.
Brumbies’ skipper Sam Carter accurately summed up their performance – or a lack of it – post match when he said his team did not capitalise on their opportunities.
Their defeat has to be chalked up to a stunning lack of precision and accuracy and an attack game that has gone totally up the spout.
The last vestige of hope for 2017 is gone for the Brumbies.
May 13th 2017 @ 5:29am
biltongbek said | May 13th 2017 @ 5:29am | ! Report
Wasn’t a good game, both teams were allowed to infringe at the tackle area, little daulight was shown by the tacklers but the referee simply ignored it. Hence the game was slowed down, the scrums were just awefull.
The phase that was well contested wasthe line outs.
Horribly frustrating match to watch.
May 13th 2017 @ 5:59am
MH01 said | May 13th 2017 @ 5:59am | ! Report
Reading the comments, sounded like a horrible match. Neither team can be proud of that.
Though, Brumbies with the wallabies attacks coach, have no attack, and tahs with the wallabies defence coach, cannot defend……go the reds or force….
As a Brumbies fan, I’m over this bumbling clueless display. They just don’t look like scoring
May 13th 2017 @ 6:20am
Baylion said | May 13th 2017 @ 6:20am | ! Report
I think we get so used to teams playing 100 mph champaign rugby that we lost the appreciation of a good grind. I thought it was a good game, a grind out game of attritional rugby.
May 13th 2017 @ 6:02am
Rebellion said | May 13th 2017 @ 6:02am | ! Report
Sounds like truly awful rugby on display BB. Are you sure the Force weren’t playing ???
They are the masters of slowing the game down to stodgy ugliness due to the fact they’re rarely ever in the contest.
May 13th 2017 @ 6:16am
biltongbek said | May 13th 2017 @ 6:16am | ! Report
I blame the referee, if you are going to allow tacklers not to release and get up holding the tackled player and ball the match will never gain rythm.
The scrums was also a great time waster. He never took control of it
May 13th 2017 @ 6:16am
Baylion said | May 13th 2017 @ 6:16am | ! Report
I thought it was a brilliant performance by the Lions, for the situation.
Brilliant defence, played what was in front of them even though they weren’t on form and still won the game against a team that’s good at playing spoiling rugby.
Everyone thinks the Lions can only play airy fairy rugby, today showed they can also put in the hard yards, if need be. They can play the grind out, balls to the wall stuff