Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles are set to take a home game to the furnace of Suncorp Stadium with an eye on overcoming the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Sydneysiders will ‘play host’ north of the Tweed for the second year running due to the hike in gate sales found in Brisbane and the fact they want to touch base with their strong Brisbane following.
Manly will be eyeing off their third-straight win tonight off the back of a tenacious two-point win over the Raiders in Canberra and a 46-8 massacre of a hapless Bunnies outfit in the final round before representative round.
Outstanding metres up the middle lit the flame for Manly’s steamrolling of Souths, winger Akuila Uate making the most of his side’s optimal field territory in bagging a quadruplet of tries.
Perched in seventh on the ladder, two crucial competition points will be on offer for Trent Barrett’s men as they look to consolidate their position in the top eight.
Butting heads with the Sea Eagles will be a building Broncos battalion occupying fourth place on the ladder.
After an indifferent start to their 2017 campaign, in which they won two out of their first five games, Wayne Bennett’s men have banked four imperative wins before State of Origin tests their depth once again.
The winning streak started at Suncorp Stadium with a comprehensive 32-8 disposal of the Roosters, and Brisbane have since only recorded a completion set percentage of less than 80 on one occasion.
In line-ups news, Manly have named an unchanged side from their thrashing of the Rabbits, while the Broncos’ James Roberts has been named on an extended bench after sustaining an ankle injury in his side’s match with the Panthers two weeks ago.
David Mead will start on the wing if the former Gold Coast Titan speedster sits out, and forward George Fai will make his NRL debut off the bench.
Prediction
Brisbane have again proved a force to be reckoned with this season at the fortress Suncorp Stadium is, having only fallen in one of their five visits to their home ground this season when a Jonathan Thurston field goal in golden point broke the hearts of the Broncos’ faithful in Round 2.
Expect Brisbane’s meticulous attention to completion of sets and electric attack to thrive off the back of a Broncos-heavy crowd.
Broncos by 12.
7:58pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:58pm
The Sea Eagles kick off before Moga coughs up the ball early in the set on left wing! Manly’s scrum 45 metres out.
Sea Eagles 0
Broncos 0
7:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:58pm
Tom Turbo! If he isn’t on the wing for the Blues, Laurie has rocks in his head.
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm
Hopefully we get another ripper. It’s been a pretty amazing afternoon/evening.
Have a good call Zac.
7:53pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:53pm
What are we expecting ahead of tonight’s game, Roarers?
7:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:57pm
Gone Brisbane, but no confidence.
7:51pm
The Spectator said | 7:51pm
Hi Zach, thanx for blog, Go the Eagles!
7:55pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:55pm
Thanks for joining mate. Enjoy the game!
7:50pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:50pm
Tonight’s second clash of Suncorp Stadium’s double-header is set to be played in coolish conditions. The temperature sits at a brisk 18 degrees celsius, while only an eight-kph wind is blowing across the park. There is a chance of showers later in the game.
7:46pm
Jock Cornet said | 7:46pm
C’mon Manly give it to Bennett
7:54pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:54pm
Good to have you join us, Jock!
7:44pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:44pm
BRONCOS’ FINAL 17
1. Darius Boyd (c)
2. Corey Oates
3. Jordan Kahu
4. Tautau Moga
5. David Mead
6. Anthony Milford
7. Kodi Nikorima
16. Herman Ese’ese
9. Andrew McCullough
10. Adam Blair
14. Alex Glenn
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
Interchange:
8. Korbin Sims
11. Sam Thaiday
15. Joe Ofahengaue
17. George Fai
7:42pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:42pm
MANLY’S FINAL 17
1. Tom Trbojevic
2. Jorge Taufua
3. Dylan Walker
4. Brian Kelly
5. Akuila Uate
6. Blake Green
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Brenton Lawrence
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Martin Taupau
11. Frank Winterstein
12. Curtis Sironen
13. Jake Trbojevic
Interchange:
14. Lewis Brown
15. Nate Myles
16. Jackson Hastings
17. Addin Fonua-Blake
7:41pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:41pm
Good evening, Roarers! Welcome to my live blog of Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium. As always, feel free to drop a line at any time!
7:54pm
Ryan Everson said | 7:54pm
I would Just like to thank you for your great work Mr Guru.