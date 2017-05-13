Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm are aiming to improve their standing at the top of the table when they kick-off an epic double-header at Suncorp Stadium against the improving Gold Coast Titans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).

Melbourne might be taking a home game on the road to Brisbane, but nothing has phased them so far in 2017.

The Storm have only dropped one of their first nine, against reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks in shocking conditions.

Craig Bellamy’s men hold the best defensive record in the competition by the length of the straight and, worryingly for opposition teams, are starting to get their attack firing.

Across the first six rounds, they were conceding well under ten points per game, so their struggling attack didn’t matter. But they have scored 84 points in their last three games and the wing combination of Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr have announced themselves as the best in the competition.

Unfortunately, it’s been a tumultuous week off the field, with Jesse Bromwich being stood down due to alleged drug offences after New Zealand’s Test loss to Australia last Friday. Joining him on the sidelines is Nelson Asofa-Solomona, out with injury. It’s a significant blow, losing arguably their two best forwards.

The Titans haven’t been immune to the drama either, with second rower Kevin Proctor stood down after being picked up in the same incident as Bromwich. Proctor hasn’t been in the same sort of form the Storm duo have though, so it may not be as much of a worry.

They are otherwise at full strength, with the side starting to get their season back on track. Intriguingly, the in-form Tyrone Roberts has been named to play fullback, which shuffles Jarryd Hayne into the centres.

The Gold Coast had just a single victory from their first seven games, however they were without a doubt the unluckiest team in the competition, losing close ones and being struck down by injuries. With Hayne back on the park and not overplaying his hand, it’s taken some pressure off Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey.

Neil Henry’s men shocked the Sharks a fortnight ago to win away from home, before they turned the screws against the Knights before the rep round, winning by 30. But they are far from out of the woods yet, holding a record of 3-6, but things are starting to turn.

Prediction

I would love to tip the Gold Coast, but Melbourne are the ultimate professionals and their defence could teach Taylor a thing or two about where his game is at. Barring a Hayne miracle…

Storm by 10.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 10 match from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.