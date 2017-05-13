Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm are aiming to improve their standing at the top of the table when they kick-off an epic double-header at Suncorp Stadium against the improving Gold Coast Titans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
Melbourne might be taking a home game on the road to Brisbane, but nothing has phased them so far in 2017.
The Storm have only dropped one of their first nine, against reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks in shocking conditions.
Craig Bellamy’s men hold the best defensive record in the competition by the length of the straight and, worryingly for opposition teams, are starting to get their attack firing.
Across the first six rounds, they were conceding well under ten points per game, so their struggling attack didn’t matter. But they have scored 84 points in their last three games and the wing combination of Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr have announced themselves as the best in the competition.
Unfortunately, it’s been a tumultuous week off the field, with Jesse Bromwich being stood down due to alleged drug offences after New Zealand’s Test loss to Australia last Friday. Joining him on the sidelines is Nelson Asofa-Solomona, out with injury. It’s a significant blow, losing arguably their two best forwards.
The Titans haven’t been immune to the drama either, with second rower Kevin Proctor stood down after being picked up in the same incident as Bromwich. Proctor hasn’t been in the same sort of form the Storm duo have though, so it may not be as much of a worry.
They are otherwise at full strength, with the side starting to get their season back on track. Intriguingly, the in-form Tyrone Roberts has been named to play fullback, which shuffles Jarryd Hayne into the centres.
The Gold Coast had just a single victory from their first seven games, however they were without a doubt the unluckiest team in the competition, losing close ones and being struck down by injuries. With Hayne back on the park and not overplaying his hand, it’s taken some pressure off Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey.
Neil Henry’s men shocked the Sharks a fortnight ago to win away from home, before they turned the screws against the Knights before the rep round, winning by 30. But they are far from out of the woods yet, holding a record of 3-6, but things are starting to turn.
Prediction
I would love to tip the Gold Coast, but Melbourne are the ultimate professionals and their defence could teach Taylor a thing or two about where his game is at. Barring a Hayne miracle…
Storm by 10.
6:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:23pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
A sensational first half of Rugby League at Suncorp Stadium sees the Melbourne Storm take a two-point buffer into the break over the Gold Coast Titans.
The first half has been back-and-forth and as entertaining as you would ever want, with the first 20 minutes seeing plenty of high-intensity footy and some superb defence from both sides.
From there, it’s been a try-scoring feast with six tries in the final 24 minutes of the first half.
The Titans attempted to get the scoring going with a penalty goal, which missed. In the ensuing set of six though, it was forward Ryan James crossing next to the uprights to open the scoring.
The Storm then took control of the game, running on three tries in eight minutes and leaving the Titans shell-shocked as their defence struggled to stay consistent and put in the neccessary effort.
With some lazy defence on display, Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater picked it to pieces with some brilliant efforts.
The Storm’s first try came to Billy Slater, with Munster sending Tohu Harris, who has been brilliant making his return through the line. Harris then linked with Slater on the inside who ran around to score behind the goal posts.
A Cooper Cronk double then kept the scoreboard ticking over, with the first coming in the next set. It was Smith setting it up this time, throwing an inside ball to Slater who then found Cronk in support.
The third try came just a handful of minutes later with Munster putting Glasby through the line, with the prop finding Cronk to score again.
The Titans got back into the game with a couple of uncharacteristic Melbourne errors before Nathan Peats threw a hard flat ball for Leivaha Pulu who crossed under the sticks.
Moments later, Anthony Don had the Titans almost back level with Jarryd Hayne playing on the wrong side of the field, playing off an offload and then throwing a long pass for Don to finish in the corner.
The Titans are also down to 16 players with Ryan Simpkins sustaining a leg injury.
At the halftime break, it’s the Storm by two but there is plenty of drama left in this game.
Melbourne Storm 18
Gold Coast Titans
6:22pm
Zedman said | 6:22pm | ! Report
The Titans are right in this, a couple of defensive lapses in that half cost them with tries to the Storm. Don is a great finisher and Pulu takes some stopping, but Melbournes big three are dangerous and they are right on their game.
6:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:16pm
Renegade said | 6:16pm | ! Report
What a great half of footy!
6:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:16pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Storm now pick up a penalty on halfway and into the final half minute, they look to play it on with the tap. Munster and Nicholls bring them inside 30. They now shift left and oh my! Oh my! Surely not! This is amazing. Smith goes right, turns it inside for Slater who then kicks through the line with Cronk scoring a simply incredible try.
Bunker called in and Cronk was offside by a matter of centimetres. That would have been an incredible try. Instead, it’s a penalty for the Titans who simply ground it in goal.
Melbourne Storm 18
Gold Coast Titans 16
6:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:13pm | ! Report
39′ – Smith kicks off again and what a sensational first half this has been. Greenwood brings it back for the Titans before James has it through the middle, met by some good defence. Hurrell through the middle now before McQueen tries to get some metres down the left. Pulu back to the middle before offloading to Roberts who is shut down. Elgey kicks on the last, looking for the sideline but finding Vunivalu.
Storm 18
Titans 16
6:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:12pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by KANE ELGEY
Storm 18
Titans 16
6:12pm
Zedman said | 6:12pm | ! Report
Great pass from Hayne.
6:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:11pm | ! Report
37′ – TRY TITANS, ANTHONY DON
The Titans start it on halfway and they work through the middle before Taylor goes to Elgey with an offload, then Greenwood down the left edge. Elgey links with Taylor and then Pulu back through the middle on the fourth play. Now they come right and the ball goes around like a pinball before Don comes up with an insanely good finish in the corner.
Looks like Taylor went to McQueen, then he went out the back to Hayne who was on the wrong side of the field before throwing a long ball to Don who has scored. Bunker clears it and we could be tied up in a minute.
Storm 18
Titans 16