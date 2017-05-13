Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers will be looking to snap a worrying five-game losing streak when they host the New Zealand Warriors in Round 10. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm (AEST).

Plenty of people in the off season tipped the Panthers to take out the premiership in 2017, but they are currently sitting at 15th on the ladder with just two wins.

On paper at least, they are much better than that. Their last win was back in Round 4 at home against Newcastle. Penrith’s record at Pepper Stadium is one win from four matches so far this season.

The Warriors are currently one win outside the top 8 after winning three of their past five matches. Those wins were all at home in New Zealand though, they haven’t won an away game this year.

Solomone Kata returns from a hamstring injury this week to bolster their backline.

Six of the Warriors played in last week’s Test match against Australia – Roger Tuivasa-Scheck, David Fusitua, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Issac Luke and Simon Mannering. They should be looking to atone after fairly lacklustre performances in that match.

The Penrith team also contains current New Zealand Test player Dean Whare, as well as winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who has played for the Kiwis in the past and was in their extended Test squad last week.

Backrower James Fisher-Harris returns from a shoulder injury this week for the Panthers, with Corey Harawira dropping back to the bench.

Penrith coach Anthony Griffin has once again named Te Maire Martin on an extended bench, with Bryce Cartwright to start at five-eighth.

Both teams will be desperate for the two points.

Prediction

Penrith by 7.

Join The Roar at 3pm AEST for live score updates and debate in our live blog.