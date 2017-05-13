Saturday sure things: Weekend preview

Looks to be a cracking day all round racing wise in Australia on Saturday with feature races in three states, with Group 1 racing at Doomben and Morphettville. Here is my look at some of the key races.

Doomben

Race Seven (16:04) : James Boags Premium Doomben 10,000 1200m:

The value and indeed each way play for me here is Start Wondering. He’s the best sprinter New Zealand has to offer at the moment and he strikes a very winnable race to my eye with so many question marks on his key rivals.

He is a multiple Group 1 winner who has run some ripping races in Australia previously when trained by Chris Waller, he handles all conditions, he flies fresh and he trialled like Black Caviar at Waverly. The threat looks to be Russian Revolution.

Very good three year old for Team Snowden that scored a super win in the Galaxy but then pulled his head off in the TJ. Looks back on track after a trial win.

If the track dries out, the big improver here is Takedown, who should be forgiven for his first two runs this prep, both on shifty tracks.

Start Wondering on top, ahead of Russian Revolution, Takedown and Fell Swoop.

Morphettville

Race Seven (16:55) : UBET South Australian Derby 2500m

Obvious choice looks to be the Mick Price trained Netherfield. Absolute tragedy beaten in the Chairmans when badly held up behind the leaders when having plenty to offer and should have bolted in.

Like most here, 2500m is the query, but he has the class/quality and Oliver is in Group 1 winning form, as is the trainer. Odeon has the runs on the board. Loved his win last time out at Caulfield over 2000m when beating the older horses. Didn’t beat much, but he did beat them and that is a big tick for a three year old.

He Ekscels is the clear value. I took a slice of the $34 all in because he was so dominant in winning last start at Caulfield over 1800m. Admittedly, he had the suck run behind the speed, but he dashed and ran right through the line. He is still at silly odds.

Landed with Netherfield, over Odeon, He Ekscels and Waging War.

Scone

Race Five (14:30) : Inglis Guineas 1400m:

Surprised that Mr Sneaky isn’t close to being the favourite here. Talented three year old for Team Freedman who was heavuily backed last time out at Caulfield and didn’t let the punters down with a dominant win, aided by a lovely steer from Dwayne Dunn. Big track/1400m looks his go and he should get a lovely run near the speed.

Calanda would have been on top had he drawn a better gate. He was luckless in the Hawkesbury Guineas which followed a superb win against the bias at Canterbury first up. Just Dreaming is a progressive three year old for Kris Lees and won with a touch of arrogance/dominance last start at Wyong, albeit in weaker grade.

Siding with Mr Sneaky, to beat Calanda, Just Dreaming and Prized Icon.

Race Seven (15:50) : Emirates Park Dark Jewel Classic 1400m

Really surprised that close to $5 is stil available for Artistry. I don’t think many missed her effort in the Godolphin Crown. Absolutely luckless behind them when appearing to have plenty to offer and the last 100m was like a barrier trial. Simple, she should have won. Bowman won’t make the same mistake.

Shillelagh won the race and was given a lovely ride by Tye Angland, who rides Hawkesbury better than anyone. She is a pure dry tracker and now that she has found winning form, she can go on with it. Slightly Sweet was a hidden run in the same race.

Got back and on the guide, it will say she didn’t do much, but it was better than what it reads. She’s the big improver at odds.

Artistry for me, ahead of Shillelagh, Slightly Sweet and Daysee Doom.