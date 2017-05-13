Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 6 live scores, blog

The Washington Wizards are fighting for survival when they meet the Boston Celtics off set to go toe to toe this morning in Washington. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10am AEDT.
In what has been an enthralling series so far, The Celtics take a 3-2 lead into the best of seven fixture at the Verizon Center in Washington.
A lot has been made of Isaiah Thomas’ playoff series, after his sister tragically passed away on the eve of game one. His last couple of games have been quiet; largely thanks to the defensive efforts of the Wizards.
One problem… In game 5, Al Horford and Avery Bradley from the Celtics combined for 50 points from less than 30 field goal attempts. When you have those two shooting such high percentages, Thomas could play on one leg and the Celtics would still win.
Which brings us to game six… How do the Wizards win? John Wall and Bradley Beal.
Last match in Boston, Wall shot below his average return for the season, and he will need to improve significantly on that for the Wizards to stand a chance.
He scored 27 points last start at Verizon, and you’d think that he would need to at least match that output this time around for the Wizards to have a look in.
Similarly, John Wall shot well below his season average when he dropped 16 points last start.
Like Wall, Beal scored 27 points last time these two met at Verizon. Beal and Wall need to step up and do the bulk of the scoring for the Wizards to win. Simple.
In what shapes as a Wall versus Thomas battle supreme, it will be the team that plays with the most composure on the defensive end that will win this match.
Prediction
The Celtics have a game in hand and don’t travel all that well. The Wizards are fighting for survival and both Beal and Wall are due for monster games. I think the Wizards scrape home in a tight one. Don’t be surprised to see a fourth quarter comeback to finish it.
Wizards by 6
10:56am
Nick Kelland said | 10:56am
20′ Wizards 34 – 28 Celtics
Thomas fouls Beal and he makes no mistake from the line. He has 12 now.
10:51am
Nick Kelland said | 10:51am
19′ Wizards 32 – 28 Celtics
Beal starting to turn it up with a delightful elbow jumper – playing with confidence completely missing last start. He has 10 already.
10:48am
Nick Kelland said | 10:48am
18′ Wizards 28 – 26 Celtics
David Bradley splashes from deep but the Wizards hit straight back.
10:43am
Nick Kelland said | 10:43am
16′ Wizards 26 – 23 Celtics
Celtics have caught whatever the Wizards have – missing three three’s in 30 seconds. Jitters from outside for both sides tonight.
10:41am
Nick Kelland said | 10:41am
15′ Wizards 24 – 19 Celtics
Celtics strike first, but Beal puts home a nice elbow jumper straight away. End to end stuff to kick off this second stanza.
10:36am
Nick Kelland said | 10:36am
13′ Wizards 22 – 17 Celtics
Low scoring quarter draws to a close, and it’s the Wizards with the slight ascendancy. The Celtics couldn’t get hot – and hit zero field goals in the last six minutes of that quarter. Washington have had all the running, but have been inconsistent from outside – and should lead by more than five. Let’s see what the second quarter has in store.
10:24am
Nick Kelland said | 10:24am
10′ Wizards 14 – 11 Celtics
Gortat with a poor pass brings up the Wizards 5th turnover, but he turns and slams down over the top of Crowder next play to get back in the good books.
10:21am
Nick Kelland said | 10:21am
9′ Wizards 12 – 11 Celtics
Crowder finds himself in an offensive mismatch against Beal and goes to the line for two.
Misses the first but banks the second and it’s a one point ball game. Inconsistencies from beyond the arc hurting the Wizards early.
10:16am
Nick Kelland said | 10:16am
8′ Wizards 11 – 8 Celtics
Thomas is on the board with a nice 3 from outside, but Beal hits back straight away with a nice elbow jumper. He is fouled next play and will go to the line for two shots.
10:14am
Nick Kelland said | 10:14am
6′ Wizards 9 – 5 Celtics
Thomas being crowded early by Morris and Wall. He’ll need to find space to get shots up if the Celtics are to win today.
10:12am
Nick Kelland said | 10:12am
4′ Wizards 9 – 5 Celtics
Nice shimmy from Gortat and he’s on the board with a tip in.
10:09am
Nick Kelland said | 10:09am
1′ And we’re away – Wizards up 3-2 with an early tray to Markief Morris.