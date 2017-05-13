Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 6 live scores, blog

The Washington Wizards are fighting for survival when they meet the Boston Celtics off set to go toe to toe this morning in Washington. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10am AEDT.

In what has been an enthralling series so far, The Celtics take a 3-2 lead into the best of seven fixture at the Verizon Center in Washington.

A lot has been made of Isaiah Thomas’ playoff series, after his sister tragically passed away on the eve of game one. His last couple of games have been quiet; largely thanks to the defensive efforts of the Wizards.

One problem… In game 5, Al Horford and Avery Bradley from the Celtics combined for 50 points from less than 30 field goal attempts. When you have those two shooting such high percentages, Thomas could play on one leg and the Celtics would still win.

Which brings us to game six… How do the Wizards win? John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Last match in Boston, Wall shot below his average return for the season, and he will need to improve significantly on that for the Wizards to stand a chance.

He scored 27 points last start at Verizon, and you’d think that he would need to at least match that output this time around for the Wizards to have a look in.

Similarly, John Wall shot well below his season average when he dropped 16 points last start.

Like Wall, Beal scored 27 points last time these two met at Verizon. Beal and Wall need to step up and do the bulk of the scoring for the Wizards to win. Simple.

In what shapes as a Wall versus Thomas battle supreme, it will be the team that plays with the most composure on the defensive end that will win this match.

Prediction

The Celtics have a game in hand and don’t travel all that well. The Wizards are fighting for survival and both Beal and Wall are due for monster games. I think the Wizards scrape home in a tight one. Don’t be surprised to see a fourth quarter comeback to finish it.

Wizards by 6

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10am AEDT.