West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea: Premier League live scores, blog

Chelsea are on the brink of winning the Premier League title. A win against West Brom today would secure a 5th title in 12 years. Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 5am (AEST).

Antonio Conte’s men showed their classed by beating Middlesbrough 3-0 on Monday night, and another performance of that calibre would secure Conte’s first EPL title.

Tony Pulis praised Conte and Chelsea ahead of the clash, he said “We’re doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game. I don’t think Antonio Conte will expect anything different.

“You’ve got to give Antonio and the players great credit for having a chance of lifting the double. They deserve to be where they are.”

Antonio Conte wants his team to be ready for today’s game, he said: “To arrive at this moment, with this great opportunity, we worked very hard for the whole season and now it’s important to be ready and try to take this step and then to celebrate together.”

“It is logical when you start work in a new club for the will to be to continue to work and try to improve your work in many years, and for sure this is my will.”

Team news

West Brom have Hal Robson-Kanu in their squad for the Chelsea game after returning from injury. However Matt Phillips is still injured.

Chelsea have a full strength squad ahead of the trip to West Brom, after Kante recovered in time to play against West Brom.

Prediction

Chelsea have looked liked champions most of the season and today will be no difference. Antonio Conte has managed his squad brilliantly and I would predict the manager will keep to the same side that beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Monday. Chelsea will be too strong and motivated today and want to clinch the title against West Brom

West Brom 0-2 Chelsea