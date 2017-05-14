Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Suns come face-to-face with the Port Adelaide Power in a historic clash that sees the sides battle it out in Shanghai. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3:15pm (AEST).
This will be the first time in the long, long history of Aussie Rules footy that two sides will play for competition points, not only in China but outside of Australia and New Zealand. Ever.
Both sides are coming into the game off the back of some shaky form in the opening seven rounds.
Port Adelaide are just on the cusp of the finals equation with four wins and three losses, leaving them in eighth place on percentage.
For the Suns, they have the reverse record of three wins and four losses, leaving them on nervous ground early in the season at the wrong end of the standings and struggling with consistency.
Gold Coast are fresh off a huge confidence-boosting win over the Cats last week, piling on 124 points to snag the upset and a launching ground to get their season back on track.
After demolishing the hapless Lions in Round 6 with an 83-point win, Port Adelaide were brought back down to Earth last week, losing by ten to West Coast to keep hanging on the edge of the top eight.
These two have met seven times since the Suns came into the competition and it’s not happy reading for Gold Coast fans. They have won just a single game so far, having lost the last five straight dating back to 2011 against Port.
Team News
Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade will be without three of his troops this week thanks to injury that has left them back in Australia.
David Swallow has succumbed to a knee injury, while Matt Rosa and Callum Ah Chee have been hit with persisting concussion and back problems respectively.
Eade has welcomed an extended squad for the clash, bringing in Brayden Fiorini, Rory Thompson, Matt Shaw, Jack Bowes, Keegan Brooksby and Josh Schoenfeld as cover.
For the Power, they have managed to avoid any injury troubles from last week, with just one player being left at home.
Dan Houston has been left out of the side. Callum Ah Chee may have been forced out for the Suns, but older brother Brendon has landed a spot in the Power squad.
Karl Amon, Aidyn Johnson and Dougal Howard are the others to make the trip over to China for Port.
Prediction
Both sides have been so up and down in the opening exchanges of this season that it’s nearly impossible to tell which half of them will turn up today.
Overall, Port have looked the better side in 2017, and with such a big occasion, both sides will have so much more to play for on the big stage as an advertisement for the game in China.
Port’s superior presence up front and execution in front of goal should be the deciding factor today on their way to a close win.
Port Adelaide to win by 14
3:43pm
3:43pm
Q1′
Ablett jnr has been awfully quiet today. He’s often the key to the Suns success but only has four disposals so far today.
Port Adelaide 4.3 (27)
Gold Coast 1.1 (7)
3:42pm
3:42pm
Q1′
GOAL POWER!!!
The Suns looked a lot better in that little passage of play, but their poor ball movement through the midfield continues to hurt them.
Jared Polec scooped up the loose ball, stepping away from one defender and nailing it off the left boot from 40 out and over towards the right boundary line .Very good finish from Polec on that one.
Port Adelaide 4.3 (27)
Gold Coast 1.1 (7)
3:39pm
3:39pm
Q1′
Despite the dominance from Port, they only have three goals to one so the Suns won’t be too disgruntled just yet. They really need to pick up their game though.
Port Adelaide 3.3 (21)
Gold Coast 1.1 (7)
3:37pm
3:37pm
Q1′
GOAL POWER!!!
Easy as you like for Karl Amon!!
The long ball came into the top of the goal square. There were bodies everywhere trying to snag the mark, but the ball pops out the back straight into the arms of Amon who had an open goal in front of him, sinking Port’s third.
Port Adelaide 3.2 (20)
Gold Coast 1.1 (7)
3:34pm
3:34pm
Q1′
Very poor from the Suns. They’ve kicked it out on the full trying to clear out of the defensive 50 and they are just inviting Port Adelaide into the danger zone.
Port Adelaide 2.2 (14)
Gold Coast 1.0 (6)
3:33pm
3:33pm
Q1′
Port have had 11 inside 50’s already to just three for the Suns.
Port Adelaide 2.2 (14)
Gold Coast 1.0 (6)
3:33pm
3:33pm
Q1′
GC playing dangerously across the face of goal with plenty of Power jerseys closing in on them.
Port Adelaide 2.2 (14)
Gold Coast 1.0 (6)
3:32pm
3:32pm
Q1′
Gold Coast continue to fight out of the defensive 50. They just need to find some ball retention and get the ball moving down the boundary lines.
Port Adelaide 2.2 (14)
Gold Coast 1.0 (6)