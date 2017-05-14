Jaguares vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Cooper in the firing line as tensions boil over between Reds and Rebels

The Jaguares got back to winning ways last week and need to defeat the Force tonight to give themselves a chance of securing a maiden Super Rugby finals appearance.

Its been a season of ups and downs for the Jaguares so far. They started the year very well, racing to a 4-1 record before embarking on a poor tour of South Africa, where they suffered three successive defeats.

Despite this, they more than held their own against powerhouse South African sides such as the Sharks and Lions away from home, proving that the Jaguares are more than capable of holding their own against the better teams in Super Rugby.

The home defeat to the Sharks a fortnight ago however hurt. The Jaguares in Argentina really should make home advantage count, and losing at home to the Sharks could prove very costly as the race for the finals heats up.

Despite ending their losing streak with a high-scoring win over the ever-improving Sunwolves, the pressure is still on the Jaguares to secure back-to-back wins against a struggling Force team whose future as a franchise appears to be coming to an end.

The Force have impressed at times this season with their tenacity to compete, particularly at home. Away however, it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to upset a Jaguares team back on winning ways.

Prediction

This is another danger game for the Jaguares. The Force will be eager to secure as many wins as possible to give fans something to cheer about before their seemingly inevitable end as a franchise.

With the Jaguares having a lot more to play for, however, one expects the Argentine outfit to secure a much-needed win that keeps them in the hunt for a finals birth.

Jaguares by 14