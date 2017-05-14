Jaguares vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Jaguares got back to winning ways last week and need to defeat the Force tonight to give themselves a chance of securing a maiden Super Rugby finals appearance. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40am AEST.
Its been a season of ups and downs for the Jaguares so far. They started the year very well, racing to a 4-1 record before embarking on a poor tour of South Africa, where they suffered three successive defeats.
Despite this, they more than held their own against powerhouse South African sides such as the Sharks and Lions away from home, proving that the Jaguares are more than capable of holding their own against the better teams in Super Rugby.
The home defeat to the Sharks a fortnight ago however hurt. The Jaguares in Argentina really should make home advantage count, and losing at home to the Sharks could prove very costly as the race for the finals heats up.
Despite ending their losing streak with a high-scoring win over the ever-improving Sunwolves, the pressure is still on the Jaguares to secure back-to-back wins against a struggling Force team whose future as a franchise appears to be coming to an end.
The Force have impressed at times this season with their tenacity to compete, particularly at home. Away however, it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to upset a Jaguares team back on winning ways.
Prediction
This is another danger game for the Jaguares. The Force will be eager to secure as many wins as possible to give fans something to cheer about before their seemingly inevitable end as a franchise.
With the Jaguares having a lot more to play for, however, one expects the Argentine outfit to secure a much-needed win that keeps them in the hunt for a finals birth.
Jaguares by 14
Alan Nicolea said | 8:08am | ! Report
25′ – And the arm-wrestle continues here. The Force have come closest to scoring but errors holding both teams back. The Jaguares have not seen consistent ball inside the Force 22 in a fair while.
Jaguares 0
Force 0
Alan Nicolea said | 8:03am | ! Report
22′ – Force unable to turn pressure into points here after dominating recent territory and possession. Jaguares having to fight hard without the football. Expected nothing less from the Force in terms of their attitude.
Jaguares 0
Force 0
Alan Nicolea said | 7:58am | ! Report
18′ – Force not taking advantage themselves of recent great attacking chances, often to go for scrum instead of a kick at goal. Have to admire the attacking initiative though. Jaguares holding out.
Jaguares 0
Force 0
Impatience from Hardwick there
Impatience from Hardwick there
Alan Nicolea said | 7:57am | ! Report
17′ – Very frustrating game to watch thus far. Stop start contest and ball playing hindered by errors. Jaguares in particular not firing at home and can’t afford to drop any more results in Argentina.
Jaguares 0
Force 0
Alan Nicolea said | 7:53am | ! Report
13′ – Error riddled game thus far. Neither team firing in possession. Scrappy. Jaguares in particular need to improve to secure a finals birth.
Jaguares 0
Force 0
Alan Nicolea said | 7:50am | ! Report
10′ – Gee the Force making some poor errors in possession when they spread the ball wide. Not giving themselves a foundation to apply pressure. Pretty poor game thus far.
Jaguares 0
Force 0