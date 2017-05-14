 

Luke Brooks being investigated over brawl

    The Wests Tigers have launched an investigation after halfback Luke Brooks was caught up in a brawl on Sunday morning.

    Grainy footage has emerged of two groups involved in an altercation on Darling Street in Balmain in which Brooks was involved.

    The 22-year-old has not been charged by police and the Tigers said they were looking into the incident.

    “Wests Tigers have been made aware of an incident involving a player on Saturday night in Balmain,” the club said in a statement on Sunday night.

    “Wests Tigers have been working with the NRL Integrity Unit on the matter.”

    The Tigers halfback was involved in their humiliating 28-8 loss to South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

    The No.7 last month re-signed with the joint-venture club on a two-year deal until the end of 2019.

