Manic Mundy! Docker’s goal after the siren thwarts Tiger turnaround

The Fremantle Dockers have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, with David Mundy slotting an ice-cool goal after the siren to break Tiger hearts.

It was a match dominated by scrappy congestion, with skills mostly hampered by ferocious pressure from both sides. The best players were those who were able to find space, with Bradley Hill and Michael Walters huge for the Dockers, and Shaun Grigg just as good for the Tigers.

It was the Dockers’ to lose all day, from the moment Hill put the first goal on the board to start a second career-best game in a row. Their lead was two points at quarter time, then five at half time, with poor conversion and some brilliant defensive work from Alex Rance all that was keeping the Tigers close.

Up the other end, the Dockers’ defence looked as cohesive a unit as they have since Luke McPharlin’s retirement at the end of 2015 opened up a hole down back that Ross Lyon has found unfillable.

Joel Hamling was superb in a blanketing role on Jack Riewoldt, with the key Tiger managing just two goals and struggling for the form that netted him 20 goals across the first seven weeks.

A pair of experienced campaigners in Lee Spurr and Michael Johnson were just as enormous, with Johnson’s efforts near the end proving beyond doubt that reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.

With Shane Kersten slotting them from everywhere up forward, Walters racking them up around the ground (only poor kicking for goal preventing him from an all-time-great third quarter) and the Tigers’ trademark run and carry suffocated by the Dockers’ organised structure and fierce pressure, the Dockers slammed on four goals to zip in the third term, to take a 30-point lead into the final break.

Aaron Sandilands was a man mountain in the middle, giving Toby Nankervis a lesson in rucking, and when the Tigers did go forward, they spurned their chances, Todd Elton missing a pair of set shots late in the term that would have brought the Tigers back.

When Josh Caddy’s lovely long goal on the siren was denied by a dubious free to Hamling against Riewoldt, it seemed the fates were conspiring against the Tigers.

But with Walters hampered by injury in the last term, and the whole side looking out of puff after a monumental effort in the first three quarters, the Tigers roared back.

Three goals in ten minutes to open the quarter, with Daniel Rioli sparking the run with a picture-perfect set shot from outside 50, and the Tigers were back in it.

The Dockers’ defence was holding on grimly, but the Tigers just kept on coming, and with three minutes left, Jack Riewoldt brought the margin back to under a goal.

What followed was the stuff of dreams for any footy fan. Players everywhere out on their legs. Huge pressure. The ball flying hither and thither as if it had a mind of its own, before suddenly, Brandon Ellis found a millisecond of space before being swamped by eight Dockers, snapped it on its boot, to send the yellow and black crowd into raptures. 21 seconds left. Surely, surely, that was it.

Or not. Because with one last roll of the dice, Lachie Neale was fed by Sandilands, so brilliant all day, and his long ball was marked in space by David Mundy.

Why was there space? Was it luck or brilliance that Neale’s kick was placed perfectly for Mundy to mark, go back, and put through the coolest of finishes after the siren? We may never know, except for this: bad things happen when you barrack for the Tigers.

Mundy lived the boyhood dream. And Richmond, a team beset by woe and misfortune ever since their last Grand Final all the way back in 1982, had their hearts crushed yet again.