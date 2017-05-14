Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The struggling Newcastle Knights take on a below-par Canberra Raiders outfit this weekend in Newcastle, which is sure to boost the confidence of the victor heading into the State of Origin period. Join The Roar from live scores and commentary of the match from 2pm AEST.

The Knights are a club on the ropes, struggling on and off the field to achieve positive results that can help the club.

Despite this, it’s clear that the Newcastle-based outfit have shown plenty of heart in their matches thus far, despite the lack of wins going their way.

The Knights enter the match losing five from their last five games, with confidence low at the Club.

However, they do stand a chance in this one, coming up against a Canberra outfit that many expected to being doing better at this stage of the season.

Canberra enter this match after losing their last two games, but know that if they can win this one, it would surely boost their confidences and chances of jumping into a top eight spot.

However, it is common knowledge that the Raiders are a far greater and more efficient side at home, and sometimes struggle on the road, giving the Knights plenty of hope to nab a win in this fixture.

Neither teams have any significant absentees for this one, with perhaps Josh Papali being the only absent name one would expect to be playing this Sunday.

Additionally both teams have players that can help change the game significantly in their side’s favour, with both Dane Gagai for Newcastle and Jarrod Croker for Canberra looking to steer their teams to victory.

Prediction

I expect Newcastle to give this game a red-hot crack, however the Raiders should be too good for them and return to winning ways this Sunday

Canberra by 14 points

Join The Roar from live scores and commentary of the match from 2pm AEST in Newcastle.