NRL set to make major change to drugs policy: reports

The NRL is reportedly set to make a significant change in its drugs policy, according to a report on Sunday from The Daily Telegraph.

The league is considering making previously secret records of illicit drug use available to opposition clubs that are interested in recruiting players from other sides.

At present, a first strike under the NRL drugs policy is information shared only with the player and his current club’s CEO and club welfare manager.

However, the new policy would see clubs who are looking at recruiting a player given access to that player’s illicit drugs history.

The notion is that having such access would give clubs greater protection when making recruitment decisions, albeit at some expense to player privacy.

The proposal is set to be discussed next week at a meeting next week at which all 16 clubs will be represented, with an eye to making it a part of the NRL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement from 2018 onwards.

“And it’s the same really as what we do now with any player we’re trying to sign, by getting an injury report of that player,” said Canberra CEO Don Furner.

“As a club, under the current policy, you’re not only at risk of losing that player from a football point of view you’ve signed for 12 weeks if he is dealt with a second strike out, but it’s the damage it could do to your brand and your club.

“You could lose a major sponsor because of it.

“If the NRL are going to push for that in the CBA, I think they’d be in a strong position too.”

Gold Coast CEO Graham Annesley said the change wouldn’t mean clubs knocked back the opportunity to sign rival players, but instead put them in the best position possible to help new recruits who had already been given a first strike.

“Anything we can do to try and get on the front foot in terms of assisting players with rehabilitation and prevention has got to be a positive for the game,” Annesley said.

“Clearly, a first strike, if you’re buying a player under the current rules, the purchasing club is not notified of.

“And if there was notification it would at least give the welfare and medical staff of the purchasing club the opportunity to work with the player, to try and prevent any further issues in that area.

“I would only see that as a positive.”