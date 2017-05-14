Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

After starting the season with 5 consecutive wins, Richmond have stumbled with two consecutive losses- and another defeat to Fremantle would risk throwing away their great start to the year. Join The Roar for live scores, highlights and analysis from 1:10pm (AEST).
Richmond fans were up and about after five straight wins had the Tigers entrenched in the top four, with Damien Hardwick’s team’s spark up forward and strength through the middle hallmarks of their success.
A crushing loss to Adelaide in Round 6 halted their momentum, but the Tigers looked like bouncing straight back against the Western Bulldogs, leading by 33 points halfway through the second term.
But the Bulldogs steadily got on top, taking the lead late in the last quarter to emerge with a five-point win that broke yellow and black hearts.
But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Tigers: Dustin Martin was brilliant yet again, David Astbury was a pillar in defence, and Jack Riewoldt finished with four goals, including the 500th of his career in another sublime display up forward.
In-form ruckman Toby Nankervis was a huge loss for the Bulldogs clash, being outed for a week with suspension, and coming up against man mountain Aaron Sandilands, the former Swan will be chomping at the bit to repay his side.
By contrast, the Dockers gave up an early lead last week to Essendon, trailing by as much as 27 points before overrunning the flagging Bombers to emerge with an eventually comfortable 37-point victory.
Since looking on the brink of disaster after two thumping losses to Geelong and Port Adelaide in the first two rounds, the Dockers have recovered to sit on the brink of the top eight, and a win here could see them rise even further, other results permitting.
Key to their success has been the resurgence of Lachie Neale in midfield after a quiet start to the season, the imposing form of former Hawk Bradley Hill on the wing, and the rapid improvement of defensive stalwarts Michael Johnson and Lee Spurr down back, but in reality, the whole team has lifted considerably.
And with Matt Taberner finishing with four goals in a career-best game against the Bombers, Fremantle look like having some genuine forward firepower for the first time in a long while, with Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten also beginning to gel as a duo.
Remarkably, the Dockers’ surge has coincided with a decline in form from midfield superstar and captain Nat Fyfe, whose future at the club becomes more clouded each week as the rumour mill goes to work.
Others have been able to pick up the slack in recent weeks, but up against a vastly improved Richmond outfit, a big game from the Brownlow Medallist could tip the scales in Freo’s favour.
Prediction
With both sides in good form and all but fully fit, this is a difficult match to pick. It’s one that could swing either way, but home ground advantage does give the Tigers a slight edge, and they should be able to get the job done in front of their legion of fans.
Richmond to rack up win number six by 13 points.
Midfield ace Lachie Neale has risen rapidly from 2013 Grand Final substitute to 2016 Doig Medallist, and the 23-year old will notch up his 100th game against the Tigers.
Can Neale and his teammates mark the occasion with an inspiring away win? Or will the Tigers recover from last week’s heartbreak and push themselves back towards the top four?
Tune into The Roar from 1:10pm (AEST) for our rolling blog, live scores and highlights, and remember to give us your thoughts in the comments section below.
2:11pm
Tim Miller said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Joel Hamling has been absolutely superb for the Dockers today; the former Dog has completely blanketed Riewoldt. On this occasion, he spoils the great Tiger on the lead and the Dockers clear.
2:09pm
Tim Miller said | 2:09pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Cotchin under pressure hacks a wild kick out on the full in the back pocket. Danyle Pearce with the ball on his favoured left side, but his snap isn’t great and it’s knocked over the goal line for a rushed behind.
Richmond 4.1 (25)
Fremantle 5.6 (36)
Q2, 3.00 left
2:08pm
Tim Miller said | 2:08pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Johnson thumps it back in for the Dockers, comes off hands, Pearce gives to Grey in the square who hurries a snap…just wide.
Richmond 4.1 (25)
Richmond 5.5 (35)
Q2, 3.35 left
2:07pm
Tim Miller said | 2:07pm | ! Report
Grimes bangs it in long for the Tigers but Sandilands in the hole takes it virtually uncontested! And the Dockers are off! Play ends with Hill, who has been so instrumental, and he hits the leading Mundy just inside 50! Mundy then chips to Pearce, slightly closer in but with more of an angle. 35 out, it doesn’t make the distance and the Tigers clear…for now, as Kersten marks.
2:05pm
XI said | 2:05pm | ! Report
A really sloppy match so far. Neither team is quite sure what to do with the ball.
2:05pm
Tim Miller said | 2:05pm | ! Report
Been a very intense game, some ferocious tackling from both sides. But I tell you what, someone from Champion Data loves Lachie Neale, because there is no way he’s had 7 tackles. Some of them have been tags at best.
2:02pm
Tim Miller said | 2:02pm | ! Report
GOAL FREMANTLE
Freo break from a stoppage on the wing, Walters, who’s been great, handpasses to Hill, who’s been even better, and the kick to the hot spot ends with Astbury infringing on Taberner! Bit of a soft free, but they’re usually paid. Taberner goes back from 20 and puts it through! Freo by 9!
Richmond 4.1 (25)
Fremantle 5.4 (34)
Q2, 7.46 left
1:59pm
Tim Miller said | 1:59pm | ! Report
GOAL FREMANTLE
Again, the Dockers’ patience when building towards goal pays off, they switch wide to Ibbotson who gives to Langdon,, and Kersten is waiting at the end of his kick! 40 out on a slight angle, the former Cat strikes it perfectly!
Richmond 4.1 (25)
Fremantle 4.4 (28)
Q2, 9.25 left
1:58pm
Tim Miller said | 1:58pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Sheer will that from the Tigers to get it forward!
Sandilands handballs out from the contest but it gets out the Tigers’ way, long ball from Cotchin ends with Rioli, his kick inboard isn’t great but Castagna roves and snaps it home from 30 out! Tigers lead!
Richmond 4.1 (25)
Fremantle 3.4 (22)
Q2, 10.46 left
1:56pm
Tim Miller said | 1:56pm | ! Report
Long ball in for the Dockers and Neale roves perfectly, gives to Mundy running into an open goal, but he spends it before he earns it and the ball spills clear! And to make matters worse, he collects Rance high and gives away the free.
1:55pm
Tim Miller said | 1:55pm | ! Report
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Great tackling from the Dockers and Short coughs it up just outside defensive 50, the Dockers swarm, comes out to Neale who chips to Langdon on the lead! 35 out, tight angle for a right-footer. Langdon’s kick is always to the near side.
Richmond 3.1 (19)
Fremantle 3.4 (22)
Q2, 12.04 left