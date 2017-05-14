Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

It’s east versus west and a battle of two elite halves when the Sydney Roosters host the Parramatta Eels. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).
The showdown between Mitchell Pearce and Corey Norman headlines this match, with each in strong form.
Both would be thinking about Origin – even Norman, with the potential for Johnathan Thurston to be out of the series – but whoever has the better game here, particularly with their short-range kicking, could take their side a long way to victory.
The Roosters come in on the back of some close results. After beating the St George Illawarra Dragons on Anzac Day in extra time, they lost to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland by a point after seemingly kicking the winning field goal.
But despite the fact they sit fifth, with six wins from their first nine, some of those wins have been scratchy. That’s not a knock on Pearce, but they just haven’t flowed as well as they did during the first fortnight of the season, when Luke Keary was going great guns and they looked like a team of world beaters.
What Trent Robinson’s men can hang their hat on is defence. They have been sensational on the goal-line and that will make life difficult for Parramatta.
The Eels haven’t exactly been poor in defence either, with the sixth best record in the competition, and it’s been the catalyst for them sitting in the top eight at this stage, winning five of nine.
Parra are on a three-game winning streak coming into this one, but the victories against the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers were unconvincing, while they beat an understrength North Queensland Cowboys.
In saying that, you can only play what’s in front of you and the spine of Clint Gutherson, Will Smith, Corey Norman and Kaysa Pritchard have been sensational.
In team news, Latrell Mitchell is back for the suspended Shaun Kenny-Dowall, while the Eels haven’t made any changes.
Prediction
As long as Keary and Pearce play near their potential, the Roosters will pick up a tough win.
Roosters by 6.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 4pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
5:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:12pm | ! Report
42′ – Ferguson and Tupou with the opening runs of the second half for the Roosters before Tetevano heads into the centre of the park. Cordner off to the open side now before Pearce kicks down the ground with Radradra bringing it back towards halfway.
Roosters 28
Eels 4
5:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:12pm | ! Report
41′ – Away we go and it’s the Roosters kicking off. Vave brings it back for the Eels with a strong run before Alvaro cuts into the centre of the park. Now it’s on for Brown before Pritchard goes from dummy half. Brown through the middle with an offload for Ma’u who is back out there now before Norman kicks and Gordon receives.
Roosters 28
Eels 4
5:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:10pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams back for the second half.
Roosters 28
Eels 4
5:08pm
Ben Lewis said | 5:08pm | ! Report
Well this really sucks. Cmon boys, big second half coming.
4:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:57pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
4:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:57pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The scrum won’t be packed. The Shot clock was a few seconds outside the game clock and that’ll do it as the Roosters take a huge 24 point lead into the sheds.
All the momentum with the boys from Bondi, and the Eels are facing an uphill battle on the other side of the break with Mitchell Pearce and Luke Keary asserting their authority all over this game, the Roosters pack winning the battle and currently holding almost 70% of the ball.
The Eels have to cut out errors and penalties and get back into the contest here.
Sydney Roosters 28
Parramatta Eels 4
4:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:55pm | ! Report
40′ – Tetevano brings it back from the kick-off before Hargreaves goes into the middle of the park. Guerra with the next picking up easy metres before Aubusson cuts outside one, then goes to halfway. Mitchell now picks up another 15 metres down the left before Keary rolls the kick over the sideline in the corner.
That might just about do the first half.
Roosters 28
Eels 4
4:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:54pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by MICHAEL GORDON
Roosters 28
Eels 4
4:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:53pm | ! Report
37′ – TRY ROOSTERS, BLAKE FERGUSON
Hargreaves brings it back from the dropout for the Roosters before Tetevano is met with some very strong contact from Brown. A shift right from Pearce to Guerra now who goes inside 20 before Keary goes to the line off a Pearce pass, throws a cut out pass over the top to Ferguson and he steps inside Radradra to score out wide.
That might just about end this game as a contest. Roosters up by 22 as we approach halftime with a kick to come.
Roosters 26
Eels 4
4:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:51pm | ! Report
35′ – The Roosters bring it away from the scrum through Keary, before the forwards go through the middle. Pearce now into the middle, offloading for Friend. He grubbers in behind and that’ll force a drop out as Radradra comes around to clean it up.
Roosters 22
Eels 4
4:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:49pm | ! Report
34′ – The Eels are struggling here. A really sloppy mistake as they bring it out of their own end.
Roosters 22
Eels 4