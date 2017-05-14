UFC 211: Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos 2, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade live blog, round-by-round updates

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

UFC 211 sees two champions look to defend their belts as women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Jessica Andrade and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic takes on former champion Junior Dos Santos. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic will be looking to defend his title for a second time when he takes on Junior Dos Santos.

Miocic is coming off four straight knockout wins, the last three coming in the first round against Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski respectively.

However, the heavyweight champion’s last loss came at the hands of the challenger in thrilling five-round affair which saw Dos Santos get his hand raised in a close decision.

Dos Santos has had an inconsistent run since losing his title to Cain Velasquez back in December 2012, and has failed to get two wins in a row since.

However, he is coming off an impressive decision victory over fellow prospect Ben Rothwell, proving that he can fight smart when he needs to.

Dos Santos will be extra motivated knowing that he has already beaten Miocic, however since that fight Miocic has been on the up while Dos Santos has failed to regain his old form.

However, Dos Santos has got himself a title shot regardless, and if he can reclaim the gold he will be a two-time heavyweight champion.

Undefeated in mixed martial arts with an incredible record of 13 wins and no losses, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has proven that she, and not Ronda Rousey, is the best female fighter in the world.

The second-ever women’s strawweight champion will be looking for an incredible fifth title defence against Jessica Andrade, and she is quickly running out of worthy challengers.

Jessica Andrade is riding a hot-streak of her own.

After an inconsistent run, Andrade finds herself on a three-fight winning streak, and she is confident she can take the belt off the champion in her current form.

Also on the card we have former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar taking on exciting prospect Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight contest that could decide the man who gets the next shot at gold.

Predictions

Stipe Miocic has improved since his loss to Junior Dos Santos, and it seems that time has caught up with the former champion. Expect Miocic to get his revenge in another entertaining affair.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has the clear advantage on the feet and her ground game is improving with every fight. If she can keep it standing however, she should be able to defend her belt for a fifth time against Jessica Andrade.

Stipe Miocic to defeat Junior Dos Santos via unanimous decision

Joanna Jedrzejczyk to defeat Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision

Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action.