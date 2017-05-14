UFC 211: Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos 2, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade live blog, round-by-round updates

UFC 211 sees two champions look to defend their belts as women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Jessica Andrade and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic takes on former champion Junior Dos Santos. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action.
Riding a four-fight winning streak, heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic will be looking to defend his title for a second time when he takes on Junior Dos Santos.
Miocic is coming off four straight knockout wins, the last three coming in the first round against Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski respectively.
However, the heavyweight champion’s last loss came at the hands of the challenger in thrilling five-round affair which saw Dos Santos get his hand raised in a close decision.
Dos Santos has had an inconsistent run since losing his title to Cain Velasquez back in December 2012, and has failed to get two wins in a row since.
However, he is coming off an impressive decision victory over fellow prospect Ben Rothwell, proving that he can fight smart when he needs to.
Dos Santos will be extra motivated knowing that he has already beaten Miocic, however since that fight Miocic has been on the up while Dos Santos has failed to regain his old form.
However, Dos Santos has got himself a title shot regardless, and if he can reclaim the gold he will be a two-time heavyweight champion.
Undefeated in mixed martial arts with an incredible record of 13 wins and no losses, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has proven that she, and not Ronda Rousey, is the best female fighter in the world.
The second-ever women’s strawweight champion will be looking for an incredible fifth title defence against Jessica Andrade, and she is quickly running out of worthy challengers.
Jessica Andrade is riding a hot-streak of her own.
After an inconsistent run, Andrade finds herself on a three-fight winning streak, and she is confident she can take the belt off the champion in her current form.
Also on the card we have former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar taking on exciting prospect Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight contest that could decide the man who gets the next shot at gold.
Predictions
Stipe Miocic has improved since his loss to Junior Dos Santos, and it seems that time has caught up with the former champion. Expect Miocic to get his revenge in another entertaining affair.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk has the clear advantage on the feet and her ground game is improving with every fight. If she can keep it standing however, she should be able to defend her belt for a fifth time against Jessica Andrade.
Stipe Miocic to defeat Junior Dos Santos via unanimous decision
Joanna Jedrzejczyk to defeat Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision
Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action.
12:39pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:39pm | ! Report
Up next we have a massive featherweight contest, as #2 Frankie Edgar takes on #7 Yair Rodriguez.
12:39pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:39pm | ! Report
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: David Branch def. Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
12:36pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:36pm | ! Report
#9 Krzysztof Jotko vs David Branch – ROUND 1/3
Third and final round is underway. They meet in the middle of the octagon. Jotko is looking to increase the pace of the fight. Branch lands a good leg kick. Both men are exchanging shots in the middle, however Jotko doesn’t seem to have the advantage anymore. The fighters clinch and turn one another around but neither get the advantage. They break. Branch looks for the takedown but it’s stuffed. Branch finally gets another takedown and has less than two minutes to work. Branch lands shots on top before passing to half guard. Branch looks for a d’arce choke but Jotko recognises it and gets back up to his feet. Jotko looks for the takedown but can’t get it, and Branch puts Jotko on the fence and lands hammer fists to the thighs before the referee separates them. Jotko lands some good shots. Branch lands a jab. Jotko lands a hard uppercut before Branch grabs Jotko and puts him on the fence. Time. Close fight.
My score: 10-9 Branch
Overall score: 29-28 Branch
12:30pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:30pm | ! Report
#9 Krzysztof Jotko vs David Branch – ROUND 2/3
Round two is underway and they meet in the middle before Jotko takes the centre of the octagon. Branch works his way into the centre before Jotko pushes him back. Jotko initiates the clinch and puts Branch against the fence. They seperate. Branch lands a kick low and Jotko is given time to recover. He recovers quickly and we are back on. Branch is missing his shots. Jotko lands a hard left. Jotko lands a good uppercut. Branch lands a jab and Jotko replies with a straight. Left hand lands for Jotko. Branch lands a takedown after the right and Jotko bounces right back up to his feet. Jotko lands another left. Branch lands a jab. Straight to the body lands for Branch. Branch gets the clinch and pushes Jotko against the cage. Branch blocks a head kick. Wheel kick by Jotko just misses, and Branch gets another takedown. Jotko gets back up to his feet. Time.
My score: 10-9 Jotko
Overall score: 19-19 (Draw)
12:24pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:24pm | ! Report
#9 Krzysztof Jotko vs David Branch – ROUND 1/3
Round one is underway. Jotko comes out quickly. Branch lands a jab on the outside. Branch lands a leg kick, Jotko lands a counter. Branch catches a kick and gets he takedown down. Jotko has an open guard as Branch lands some good shots on top. Branch lands an elbow on top. Jotko looks to push off Branch’s hip to get back up to his feet but Branch holds him. Jotko gets back to the cage and walks up it, before switching positions. Branch switches back and gets control once again. Knee to the body lands for Branch, but Jotko gets the takedown on Branch. Branch gets back up this feet as Jotko pushes him against the fence. Both men exchange knees. Jotko wants to be separated by the referee but Branch seems to be working. Branch pulls Jotko back then lands a knee, before getting double under hooks. Time.
My score: 10-9 Branch
Overall score: 10-9 Branch
11:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:59am | ! Report
#9 Krzysztof Jotko takes on David Branch in a middleweight bout.
11:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:59am | ! Report
It’s time for the first fight of the main card!
11:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:59am | ! Report
Prelims
Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier fought to a no-contest (illegal knee) 4:12, R2
Featherweight: Jason Knight def. Chas Skelly via TKO (punches) 0:39, R3
Heavyweight: Chase Sherman def. Rashad Coulter via knockout (elbow) 3:36, R2
Lightweight: James Vick def. Marco Reyes via TKO (punches) 2:39, R1
Early prelims
Women’s Strawweight: Cortney Case def. Jessica Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Featherweight: Enrique Barzola def. Gabriel Benitez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Light Heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov def. Joachim Christensen via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:21, R1
11:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:59am | ! Report
Here are the full results from the undercard:
11:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:59am | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for this UFC live blog!