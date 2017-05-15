Mitchell Pearce continues charge towards Origin jersey

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes Mitchell Pearce’s classy outing in their 48-10 smackdown of Parramatta won’t influence his chances of a State of Origin recall next week.

Only because he thinks the NSW team has already been picked.

“I think he’s playing some great footy. His control is really good, and he’s steering the team around well,” Robinson said.

“(But) I think that’d be decided already. I don’t think they would’ve been decided on a position like that two weeks out. I think they know what they’re going to do and I hope it’s Mitchell.”

Almost one year after Pearce returned to the NRL following his eight-game ban for some reprehensible behaviour that was caught on camera, Pearce continued his impressive start to the year against the Eels.

The Roosters halfback set up one try and played a role in two others, helping the Roosters move to within two points of ladder leaders Melbourne and back into the top four.

Pearce, who has yet to taste an Origin series win in six attempts, said he was happy with his efforts over the opening ten rounds of the competition and is keen for a Blues comeback.

He hasn’t played since NSW were thumped 52-6 in the 2015 decider at Suncorp Stadium.

“I’m pretty happy with (my form). It’s been going pretty good. It’s a good start to the year. It’s a long year though and a lot more challenges. But I’m happy with where we’re at so far,” he said.

“I’m not sure what the side they’re going to go with, but I’m sure they’ll pick a strong side. Of course I want to play.

“You have goals at the start of the year and you take it one week at a time but obviously the team gets picked in a week so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Despite Pearce’s numerous indiscretions off field, clubmate and incumbent NSW second-rower Boyd Cordner said there was no one he respected more at the club.

“For me personally, Mitchell’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” Cordner said.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. On the football field I think he’s shown not just this year – over his whole career – how good he can be.

“This is his team. Everyone that plays for the Roosters respects him really highly, no one moreso than myself. So I’m very happy with the way he’s going.

“I’d love to see him in a blue jersey again but like Robbo said, that’s already decided which way they want to go. As long as he’s playing good footy for the Roosters, that’s the main thing.”