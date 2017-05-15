Past the post: Scone blackbookers

The two-day Scone Cup Carnival wrapped up on Saturday with the Dark Jewel and Inglis Guineas highlighting the meeting.

It was a battle for punters, but I think there are future winners to be found.

Follow

Firsthand- – He hit a flat spot earlier on in the straight but gee he picked up nicely late. That was his first run in a month so there should be an upside. He can win next time out.

Gibraltar Girl – A frustrating day for Angland and this was another. She went around as if it was a barrier trial. No luck at all and went down the straight under a hold. Follow her with confidence.

Nieta – The market suggested she only had three legs, and she ran accordingly. She’s much better than that, so don’t drop off her when it comes to future blacktype endeavours.

Forget

Almanzora – She’s a barrier trial star. Was there to win the race at the top of the straight but she really struggled to finish it off. It was a weak finish, and a Stakes race is a bridge too far at this stage.

Old North – He just does too much wrong. He cannot be backed with confidence in the short term, or not until he improves his manners.