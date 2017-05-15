Tom Trbojevic’s Origin hopes aren’t over, but Manly star still out for a while

Going the early crow is never a good idea

Injured Manly star Tom Trbojevic won’t be available for NSW’s opening two State of Origin matches but will be back playing in 6-8 weeks.

Scan results on Monday showed Trbojevic has suffered a syndesmosis injury to his left ankle in Saturday’s match against Brisbane, but it was not as bad as initially feared.

The fullback also has an MCL (medial collateral ligament) sprain to his left knee.

“We feel extremely lucky given the nature of the mid-air tackle as it had the potential to be a lot worse,” said Manly coach Trent Barrett.

“To lose Tom for up to eight weeks is very disappointing. However, we aim to continue to play well and improve our position on the table.

“Tom will now begin his rehabilitation program with the Manly medical staff.”