Gagai: Knights can make finals

Dane Gagai isn’t sure whether this season will be his last at Newcastle, but insists he can help lift his bottom-of-the-table side to the NRL finals if it is to be his Knights swansong.

Reports have swirled in recent days that Gagai is close to signing with South Sydney, given he is yet to take up an option to stay with Newcastle in 2018.

With State of Origin looming, the Queensland outside back was outstanding as he shifted from centre to fullback in the Knights’ shock 34-20 win over Canberra on Sunday.

When asked whether the victory would help the club’s efforts to keep him, the 26-year-old was as elusive as he’d been to the Raiders.

“It’s about enjoying football,” he said.

“Today was a great win for us boys but the thing will be to back it up again.

“It’s about not just having these one-off wins.”

One thing Gagai is certain of is the Knights’ ability to make the top eight.

They have won just two of their opening 10 matches, and would need to win an unlikely 10 of their last 14 to be surprise finalists.

They are considered by most to be a long-term project, but Gagai can’t see any reason why he can’t play finals with them this year.

“My sole focus is going to be trying to string together a few more wins and finals football isn’t out of my sights for this club.

“We’ve come back before in the past with a good run and got ourselves in the finals before, so I believe we can do that again if we keep turning up and putting in performances like (Sunday).”

Gagai increased his touches from 10 in the Knights’ previous match against Gold Coast to 22 against Canberra in making the move to fullback and expects it will take a few games before he is fully confident there.

Newcastle legend Danny Buderus said on Monday that if Gagai was to depart the club, it would be a significant blow to the Knights’ rebuild, even if it did free up salary cap space.

“It would set it back, there’s no doubt,” he told AAP.

“Gags is an attraction for that place too. He’s such a good man to have in that role as someone players want to come to our club to play with.

“It would be sad to lose Gags, and it is a step backwards, there’s no doubt. But there will be another player to come through.”