Have your say: Pick your Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin 1

Origin is almost back, and here at The Roar we just can’t wait. But before the games get underway, we need to decide who’s going to suit up for each team come Game 1. Yesterday we gave you the chance to pick your Blues team (which you can still do if you haven’t already) – today, it’s time to pick your Maroons squad.

For the first time in what seems like forever, there’s a bit of concern around the Marrons squad. A season-ending injury to Greg Inglis has deprived Queensland of one of their most consistent performers in recent years, and the same can be said for Matt Scott.

Then there’s the injury to Johnathan Thurston. No-one is really sure whether he’ll play in Game 1, so we’ve left him in as an option to select in your team. It begs the question, though; is picking Thurston, low on game time as he is, preferable to picking another half, be that Michael Morgan, Anthony Milford, Corey Norman (who is under an injury cloud himself) or someone else? The choice is yours.

Then there’s the fullback conundrum. Darius Boyd has been in superb form in recent years at fullback and was outstanding in the Origin arena last year at fullback in Billy Slater’s absence.

However, with Slater back on the field and back in form for the Storm, is it worth shifting Boyd to the wing in order to fit the Melbourne fullback in the side? The have been worse selection headaches to have, but it’s one Kevin Walters still has to find an answer to.

So, now it’s over to you. Pick the 17 players who you think will do the best job for the Maroons on May 31, and we’ll publish the results ahead of the official team announcement next week.

A quick note: yes, there are a few players listed in multiple positions in our selection form. Given Walters doesn’t have the luxury of picking a single player more than once, we’d like to make the same request of you.

And, of course, don’t forget to share your team in the comments to get the debate going!