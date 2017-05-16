Laurie Daley hints at Origin selections for Pearce and Hayne

Former NSW stars Mitchell Pearce and Jarryd Hayne are ready for a recall to the State of Origin arena, says Blues coach Laurie Daley.

Pearce is widely considered the frontrunner to be named halfback for game one on Monday despite failing to taste a series win in seven cracks at Queensland since 2008.

However the Sydney Roosters playmaker has gotten his career back on track following last year’s eight-game ban for his Australia Day incident, leading the club to the top four this season.

Daley said Pearce deserved to be mentioned as a candidate for a return to the Blues side in a move likely to spell the end of Matt Moylan’s experiment at five-eighth.

“He’s had his troubles in the past, but he’s certainly learned from that,” Daley said.

“He’s bounced back in really good fashion this year and I’ve been really impressed by the way he’s gone about it. If we had to pick Mitch, I’m sure he’ll do a great job for us.”

Daley admitted he had also been impressed with Hayne since his return from an ankle injury for Gold coast in round eight, that sidelined him for five games.

The Titans have since won three on the trot to be one win away from the top eight.

“One thing I know with Jarryd is he’s playing some really good football and you see some of the things he’s done for the Titans over the last couple of games,” Daley said.

“He’s got class written all over him but, like everyone, you want them playing good football and you want them to come into the team and contribute and add value.

“I’m sure that if Jarryd was a part of our system, a part of our team, he’d certainly do that.”

Both players have one more match before Daley unveils his game one team on Monday night, with Pearce’s Roosters meeting Canterbury, and Hayne’s Titans facing Manly.