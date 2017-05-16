Mitchell Moses finally granted release by Wests Tigers

Going the early crow is never a good idea

Mitchell Moses has reportedly been granted a release from the West Tigers and will play this weekend for Parramatta.

The five-eighth has not been at Tigers training for the past two days at Concord and has been agitating for several weeks for an immediate release after messy contract negotiations had broken down.

He has already signed with the Eels for 2018 and News Corp Australia reports the No.6 has been cleared to join the Eels, ending weeks of turmoil.

He appears set to line up for the Eels against Canberra on Saturday at ANZ Stadium, a timely inclusion for Brad Arthur’s side, with playmaker Corey Norman out with a knee injury.

He could line up against the Tigers in July when they face off against the Eels in round 20.

Moses asked for permission to join the Eels mid-season after new coach Ivan Cleary and Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe withdrew a contract extension offer in an attempt to focus on re-signing Luke Brooks, Aaron Woods and James Tedesco.

Tedesco ultimately signed with the Sydney Roosters while Woods will join Canterbury next year.

Moses has asked the Tigers on several occasions for a release but been knocked back.

He attracted criticism for his attitude in last week’s 28-8 loss to South Sydney after missing eight tackles.

It’s unknown how the Tigers will plug the hole left by Moses’ departure after the Warriors on Monday had denied Tui Lolohea an immediate release to join the joint venture.