Past the post: Caulfield blackbookers

Caulfield Looked like a pretty good card of racing on Saturday, and that’s how it panned out.

Several horses caught the eye, so here are my blacbookers for the 13 May program.

Follow

Kenjorwood – Pulled up lame, so genuine excuse there. If not that, then the fact he was working wide with no cover up the hill. Only the very good horses can do that successfully.

Neverland and Charlevoix – Neverland probably wins the race, but young Aitken couldn’t get the horse to straighten up on the turn, which cost him. Charlevoix was beaten several lengths, but again he worked to the line and through it nicely. There is a win in him at 2400 metres-plus.

Katsuro – Oh dear – sorry if you backed it. That was brutal viewing. But with normal luck it will win convincingly.

Forget

Atmospherical – Patience is wearing thin with this mare – in fact the patience is gone. She trialled brilliantly earlier in the week but didn’t finish off as expected. She can warm the pine until further notice.

Extra Olives – The brutal Autumn prep may have finally caught up with her. She looked to have a nice just off the pace, but when the pressure came on she didn’t find much. Spelling paddock might be where she goes next.

Dane Thunder – A good horse but, like Atmospherical, the patience is starting to expire. Admittedly he did have C Newitt steering, and he is going about as well as Mark Neeld did as a senior coach. That aside, the horse didn’t attack the line.

Chris Symons – Newitt has been the obvious rider out of form, but the stats for Chris Symons in 2017 are a bit worrying for a very good rider. His strike rate monthly has been on the decline since January.