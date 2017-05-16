Bulldogs and Raiders in salary cap trouble

The Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs have been fined by the NRL Salary Cap auditors for breaches made across the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Bulldogs exceeded the cap last year by more than $80,000 and have been hit with $61,474 worth of fines.

For the Raiders, their breaches came across the 2015 and 2016 seasons in the NRL, National Youth Competition and second tier levels of the club.

They copped a $16,037 fine for going more than $10,000 over at NYC level but were hit with a much larger $68,073 fine for breaches made in 2015 across both the NRL and NYC sides.

According to NRL Chief Operating Officer, Nick Weeks, the Raiders breached the second tier level by $2,598 and the NYC cap by just $809.

The bulk of the damage has come from their NYC side, where they went over the cap in 2015 by $66,451 as opposed to just $1,622 for the NRL side.

While the Raiders were handed 150 per cent of the breach amount for having recorded breaches in five of the last six years, the Bulldogs were given leniency and fined just 75 per cent of the breach for self-reporting the incident.

The clubs have five business days to request a review from the NRL Appeals Committee.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said the club has reviewed the situation and will work with the NRL to get this sorted out sooner rather than later.

“The Raiders have reviewed the breaches handed down from the NRL Salary cap auditors for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, which relate to circumstances surrounding the clubs second tier and NYC Salary Caps,” said Furner.

“Due to changes to the club’s rosters during this period and injuries which forced squad changes, the club was forced to make some unplanned player movements which have forced minor breaches of the salary cap.

“The Raiders continue to work with the NRL to effectively manage the Salary Cap in accordance with the rules and regulations. It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to endure these fines, but the club accepts the NRL decision regarding these breaches.”

The Bulldogs are yet to comment.