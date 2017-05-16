Roger Federer to skip French Open

Roger Federer has announced he will not contest the French Open at Roland Garros.

Federer, who started the year by winning the Australian Open to claim his first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012, cited the need to maintain his body and focus on the grass and hardcourt events as his reason for skipping the claycourt season and the French Open.

The tournament in Paris begins in just under two weeks.

“Regrettably, I’ve decided not to participate in the French Open,” Federer said in a statement.

“I’ve been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it’s best to skip the claycourt season this year and prepare for the grass and hardcourt season.

“The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.”

Federer’s hot start to 2017 after returning from a knee injury captured the imagination of tennis fans as he and a rejuvenated Rafael Nadal renewed their legendary rivalry in the Australian Open final.

Federer won the tournament with a five-set 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 win over Nadal before going on to win Masters series titles at Indian Wells and Miami.

He has not played a tournament since claiming the Miami title, also beating Nadal in the final, in early April.

Federer’s withdrawal from the tournament he won in 2009 only improves the red-hot Nadal’s chances of lifting his 10th French Open crown.

Nadal is on a three-tournament winning streak, having won titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid and is playing in Rome this week before the French Open which starts on May 28.