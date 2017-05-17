Marcus Stoinis cleared for Australian Champions Trophy squad

Dhoni and Christian redefine teamwork to take catch

Injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis has resumed bowling and been given the green light to depart for the Champions Trophy.

Stoinis returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month, having damaged his AC joint in a training mishap.

The untimely injury put him in a degree of doubt for the ODI tournament that starts in England next month.

However, Stoinis has made steady progress in his recovery since landing in Brisbane last week.

The 27-year-old, who was selected in Australia’s 15-man squad ahead of James Faulkner, rolled his arm over on Wednesday.

Stoinis will fly out alongside the Australian-based members of the group on Thursday. Coach Darren Lehmann doesn’t have any other injury concerns at this stage.

Australia’s first tune-up for the Champions Trophy is on May 26 against Sri Lanka, with their tournament opener coming a week later against New Zealand.

Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant has progressed to the IPL final, ensuring he and Adam Zampa will be among the last members of Australia’s Champions Trophy squad to arrive in London.

The IPL decider is on May 21, meaning it will be a sharp turnaround for skipper Smith and legspinner Zampa.

Smith said last week the IPL will help, not hinder, Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign.

“Playing in IPL is great ahead of the Champions Trophy. It is always good to play white-ball cricket before such a big tournament,” Smith told Indian reporters.

“Though the format is different, we are playing with world-class players.”