Dustin Martin says AFL shop talk is “fake news”

Swans clinch two on the trot with thumping win over Roos

Mundy sinks the Tigers after the siren

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Dustin Martin and Donald Trump have at least two things in common – distinctive haircuts and not much love for journalists.

The AFL star again referred to the US President’s “fake media” accusation in response to more speculation about whether he would stay at Richmond beyond this season.

Martin and Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe are the standouts among players who become eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

On Monday night, the Channel Nine Footy Classified program claimed that Martin’s manager Ralph Carr was shopping him to other clubs.

That prompted a Twitter response from Martin, which was then deleted.

“More fake news on TV tonight on me and my manager by a footy journo … real fake news … no idea,” Martin tweeted.

Martin also went to Twitter and derisively wrote of fake news two months ago.

It was in response to reporting of a media call, when he walked away as journalists kept asking questions about his contract situation.

That tweet is also no longer on his account.

Martin and Fyfe are restricted free agents, meaning that if they do want to leave, their current clubs has first right of refusal over rival offers.

If a restricted free agent wants out and his current club matches the offer, the player must go into the draft or try to negotiate a trade.