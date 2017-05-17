Sydney FC marquee Bobo re-signs

Is this the most breathtaking own goal ever?

Sydney FC have secured one major piece of the puzzle for their A-League title defence with confirmation marquee striker Bobo will stay on for a further season.

The Brazilian’s retention outside the Sky Blues cap has been in the works for weeks, with Bobo himself revealing contract terms were nearing completion even before their grand-final triumph early this month.

But to have the club’s golden boot winner cemented for 2017-18 is a coup for coach Graham Arnold, who’s now locked away almost everyone he’s wanted to keep and will now have his sights on off-contract skipper Alex Brosque, Serbian midfielder Milos Dimitrijevic and young defender Aaron Calver.

The future of off-contract Slovakian winger Filip Holosko, whose marquee spot Bobo takes, remains up in the air.

“Bobo has been key to everything we’ve done this season,” Arnold said.

“We defend from the front men and Bobo is crucial to that, so I’m very pleased to have him on board for the season and only expect him to improve.”

Bobo, who racked up 15 A-League goals and four assists, will be part of Sydney’s team that plays Liverpool next Wednesday before heading on holidays with the rest of the squad.

When he returns for pre-season, the 32-year-old has new challenges in his sights.

“The Asian Champions League is something that also excites me,” Bobo said.

“I can’t wait to compete in Asia next season and further cement the status of Sydney FC as the best-ever club.

“This club is like a family to me now, I want to repay the faith shown in me by Arnie by claiming more titles in 2017-18.”